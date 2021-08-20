The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced on Friday that it will implement a mandatory face mask requirement beginning Monday, Aug. 23.
“In an effort to mitigate the spread of not only COVID-19 but also other airborne viruses, the district will require staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while indoors at all district facilities, district events and in any district vehicle, including buses,” SCVUSD said in an alert posted to its website on Friday afternoon.
SCVUSD joins the Nogales Unified School District, as well as a number of other school districts around Arizona, in imposing mask requirements following a judge’s ruling on Monday that a state law prohibiting mask mandates doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29.
However, SCVUSD’s rule is different from NUSD’s in that it doesn’t require masks to be worn outdoors on school grounds, only indoors.
Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the school mask mandate ban into law in June, said this week that only schools that do not have mandates in place by Aug. 27 will get a share of $163 million in federal COVID relief dollars that he plans to distribute. In an emailed statement to the NI on Thursday, an SCVUSD spokeswoman said the potential financial consequences would not affect the district’s decision on whether to make masks compulsory.
“Money is never a consideration when it comes to the health and safety of our students,” the statement said.
SCVUSD operates five schools in Rio Rico with a combined enrollment of approximately 3,500 students.
On Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sent a letter to the governor warning against doing anything that could hamper the safe return of students to schools. And that was backed up hours later by President Biden who told Cardona to use civil rights laws to take actions against governors who prohibit schools from requiring masks.
“We're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators who protect our children,” the president said.
In his letter to Ducey, Cardona pointed out that the schools requiring masks actually are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. And he told the governor that any moves to block districts from following that advice “may infringe upon a school district's authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by federal law.”
Ducey told reporters on Thursday that he wasn't concerned that the state will forfeit its federal COVID relief dollars.
“I’m confident we’re on solid ground,” he said, calling Cardona’s letter “weak and pathetic.”