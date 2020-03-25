A second person from Santa Cruz County has tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s health services department announced Wednesday.
“Santa Cruz County Health Services is currently investigating to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious,” the department said in a new release. “Any individuals who may have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly.”
Reached by phone, Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said he did not yet have any additional information on the infected person, such as their current condition, location or age.
“We’re doing all that investigation right now. We just got it through the system that monitors the medical information,” Terrell said, adding that his office would likely release additional information about the case as it becomes available.
On Wednesday morning, prior to the confirmation of Santa Cruz County’s second case, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 401 people in Arizona had tested positive for the coronavirus and six had died.
The first positive test result in Santa Cruz County was announced last Thursday evening, March 19.
At the time, the health services department said only that the infected person had traveled to an area where community transmission is present, and that they were currently recovering at home.
Terrell said on Wednesday that he did not have any new information on that person's condition.
"They're waiting for their isolation to end," he said.
He also said he couldn’t provide any more details about the first patient, such as their age, location or travel history.
“At this point no, because after some consulting, we don’t want to give out all that information right now,” he said.
Asked if the county was following state or federal guidelines in deciding how much information to release about infected people, Terrell said:
"We’ve also got to follow HIPAA regulations, and that’s why we pass it through the county attorney to see what information we can release and what information we’ll be able to release on any of the cases,” he said, in reference to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which regulates the release of personally identifiable information by health providers and officials.