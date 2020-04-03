Frank Gallardo of Nogales picked up two freshly cooked take-away meals for himself and his wife at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging on Wednesday, also collecting a bag of fresh produce to cook at home.
Gallardo, a regular visitor at the council’s Nogales Senior Center, said he was grateful to have the extra hand from the community. And he uses the takeout service as an excuse to get his daily exercise, walking the block from his home to the center on East Madison Street every day.
An executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 19 required all restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to eliminate on-site dining. But the order exempted nursing homes and hospitals, as well as soup kitchens that provide meals to the needy, as long as they implemented social distancing measures.
The Nogales City Council passed the same order a few days later, making sure to add senior citizen centers to the list of exempted entities.
Despite the exemption, the Nogales Senior Center and the Crossroads Nogales Mission, which serves the homeless and other people in need, have opted to eliminate sit-down meals anyway in the interest of safety. And while the senior center has managed to maintain – and potentially expand – its daily meal service, the mission and similar operations in Nogales, Sonora have struggled to implement protective measures without impacting the number of vulnerable people they provide with food and shelter.
Need still there
The Nogales Senior Center closed its doors to the public in mid-March due to growing health concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. But volunteers and staff began distributing food again this week after finding that there was still a need for elderly community members to get their hands on fresh-cooked meals.
Board member Arnoldo Montiel said staff surveyed approximately 300 elderly residents and found that roughly 80 people who frequently visited the center for meals were still needing the help.
“It’s best that we don’t open the center for them to come and sit down to eat their food. That’s why we’re doing takeout,” Montiel said, adding that the center would continue serving the elderly for as long as they were needed and had the funding to do so.
On Wednesday, volunteers at the center had also begun expanding their services beyond the senior citizen community. That change came after the Santa Cruz Council on Aging secured a grant to provide food and meals to any citizen in the community until September in response to the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
During the first two days of the week, before the additional funding was in place, the center fed between 65 to 75 elderly residents each day, according to manager Marco Lozoya. That was roughly the same number Montiel provided in early March, when the center was still offering sit-down lunches.
But while the senior center has seen little change in the number of people stopping by, homeless and migrant shelters in Ambos Nogales have noticed a sharp decline in the number of people seeking their services as they implement protective measures.
The Crossroads Mission, for example, saw a “drastic” drop in people seeking food and shelter after staff began implementing new precautionary measures, according to Director Ben Wenke.
“Because of this outbreak, we’re not accepting any in-house clients unless they get the (coronavirus) test saying that they’re negative,” Wenke said.
The Crossroads Mission offers approximately 14 beds for men and 20 spaces for women with children. But as of Tuesday, there were only three men and three women receiving the mission’s housing services, and all had agreed to stay inside the facilities at all times to avoid exposing themselves to the virus outside and bringing it back to the shelter.
On one occasion, Wenke said, an in-house client was sent to the hospital to be tested after they began showing some of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. But even after the test came back negative, the person decided to leave the shelter voluntarily because they didn’t want to stay inside.
“The homeless problem in Nogales is more along the lines that they don’t have a place to live, so they’re staying with an aunt or an uncle,” Wenke said of the low numbers. “But they still have no sustenance or income.”
As a result of the ongoing need, the mission is still providing meals, just now on a take-out basis while practicing social distancing.
But while they would normally see a group of 75 to 125 people joining them for meals, Wenke said, mission staff are now feeding only four to 20 people per day.
Those numbers also reflect another new reality in the community that took effect March 21: the Trump administration’s restrictions against non-essential crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We do get many people from across the border, and they’re not able to come across,” Wenke said. “We’re concerned about it, but there’s really not much we can do about it.”
The long haul
At the Kino Border Initiative’s comedor (dining hall) in Nogales, Sonora, staff have also resorted to take-out-only service in an effort to continue serving meals for migrants stranded in the city.
In a news release dated March 20, KBI Executive Director Sean Carroll confirmed that staff and volunteers had begun wearing masks and gloves, and had stopped seating migrants inside the building for meal times.
Instead, the news release stated, each person was asked to bring their own cup and containers to be served individually at the entrance of the comedor, as well as at the nearby migrant outreach center that was inaugurated in mid February.
“We had begun to shift many of our services to the new center… with plans to transition to full-service capacity at some point in the coming months,” Katie Sharar of the KBI said in an email sent on March 27. “That, of course, has been put on pause as we navigate how to respond to the virus.”
Sharar did not respond to a request for numbers of people the organization is still serving at the comedor. But she did confirm that KBI had not yet begun sheltering men, women and children at the new outreach center, as had been planned.
At the Juan Bosco Migrant Shelter, which does provide lodging for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, the numbers have dropped in recent weeks, according to shelter operator Gilda Loureiro.
While they were housing more than 200 migrants each night in February and early March, she said, that number had decreased by half in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people are returning home because they’re afraid to catch the virus,” Loureiro said, adding: “I still have more than 100 people, so we can’t close the shelter because where would all those people go?”
Juan Bosco staff members have instead become stricter in enforcing personal hygiene practices among their guests, such as frequent hand-washing and sneezing in a way that minimizes the spread of germs. They’ve also been disinfecting all areas of the building more often.
Every evening, as the migrants begin arriving at the shelter, Loureiro said, staff members also stand at the door to check each person’s temperature before allowing them in a building.
If someone were to show any symptoms associated with COVID-19, she said, they would contact public health authorities to take immediate action.
“Fortunately, everything has been fine up to now,” she said.
But if the health situation were to worsen and the border restrictions were to be lifted, Wenke of the Crossroads Mission worried that his staff and volunteers would suddenly be “overwhelmed.”
“How long we can do this? I have no idea,” Wenke said. “But I’ve told everybody from the very beginning that I opened the door at the mission: we will be here for the long haul.”