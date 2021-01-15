About half the senior citizen residents at the Casitas de Santa Cruz stepped out of their apartments last week and headed for their facility’s recreation room for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Luisa Massee, manager of the affordable housing complex for seniors in Nogales, said that about five Mariposa Community Health Center staffers had arrived on Jan. 7 to jot down the residents’ information, administer the vaccines and monitor each person for 15 minutes in case anyone experienced allergic reactions from the shot.
By the end of that day, a total of 28 people – 24 residents and four caregivers – out of roughly 48 individuals at the Casitas de Santa Cruz had received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“A lot of them said they would do anything so they wouldn’t be stuck anymore,” Massee told the NI on Tuesday, adding that those who chose to get the vaccine showed up with positive and excited attitudes.
“‘Honey, if I’m going to die, then let me go, but I’m not going to live like this anymore.’ That was the kind of attitude,” she said.
The priority system established by the state and adopted in Santa Cruz County for vaccine distribution began with a 1A group that included residents and staff of long-term care facilities. But with doses earmarked for that group still remaining as of last week, local authorities decided to reach out to senior assisted living facilities to vaccinate their members.
Four other senior housing facilities – Cimarron Assisted Living, Martinez Home Care, Royal Assisted Living and Bowman Senior Residences – saw the same process as Casitas de Santa Cruz roll out on Jan. 6 and 7, as MCHC and the County Health Services Department attempted to reach one of the most vulnerable groups in the community.
It was not clear how the two entities determined which senior-oriented residences to make eligible for the 1A vaccination group, but at least one assisted living facility, United Church Village in Nogales, was not included in the outreach.
MCHC referred questions about the exclusion to the county, which referred them back to the health center. But Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at MCHC, said it wouldn’t be a problem to extend the vaccine program to United Church Village.
“I don’t remember them being on that list, but we can correct it and get them vaccinated soon,” he said.
Downtown, at the Bowman Senior Residences, senior citizens living in 45 out of 48 units – some which are occupied by couples – took needles to their left arms during last Thursday’s mobile vaccine clinic, according to manager Reyna Salas.
Patricia Zarate, owner of Royal Assisted Living in Rio Rico, said all 13 employees and 10 residents at the home signed up to get the vaccine. Some traveled to the clinic, while non-ambulatory residents received it during MCHC’s visit to the home last Wednesday.
“I want to say almost all the residents had the ‘feeling tired’ side effect, the ‘arm is sore’ side effect,” Zarate said. “I actually had one caregiver who had a low fever from it. But other than that, everybody seemed to be pretty symptom-free as far as any reactions from the vaccine.”
She added that there was bit of an education process with the residents and some of their families as she tried to help them decide whether to get the vaccine.
And while a slightly more extensive effort had to be made with the family of one resident who was a bit confused and afraid of the vaccine, Zarate said it was ultimately a fairly easy decision for the residents and their families to opt for the vaccine.
At the Casitas de Santa Cruz, Massee said the roughly 50 percent of residents and staff who opted to sit it out were waiting until the vaccine had been around long enough to give them confidence in its safety.
Both Massee and Salas credited the MCHC healthcare workers for patiently answering the long lists of questions that residents showed up with the day of the vaccination clinics.
At the Bowman Senior Residences, where only a select few were opposed to getting the shot or were out of town on the day of the vaccination clinic, Salas said it feels like they’re one step closer to “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Longing for social interaction
“It’s been kind of a sigh of relief. We haven’t had any community events for our seniors or gatherings for them for almost a year now,” Salas said. “Most of them live alone and the social activities that we provide are the only time they interact with other people, so that’s been really rough on them.”
She said that when coronavirus cases began to reach Santa Cruz County, it was difficult to get residents to strictly follow social distancing guidelines.
The seniors still wanted to hold bingo nights and celebrate each other’s birthday in smaller groups inside their apartments, she recalled with a chuckle.
But as some of their own family, friends and acquaintances started getting seriously ill from the virus, they began taking the precautions more seriously and haven’t held any social gatherings for the past several months.
“They do still socialize out on the patio sometimes, with social distancing and they’re all wearing their masks. But now that it’s gotten colder, they’re not out there as often anymore,” Salas said. “They’re just anxious for things to go back to normal.”
At the Casitas de Santa Cruz, where their last social coffee date was on March 11, 2020, Massee said the residents were so desperate to reconnect with their friends, they made the vaccination clinic into a social event.
“It just broke my heart that they did not want to go back into their apartments,” she said.
Some residents at the Royal Assisted Living have had a bit more interaction, as family members are still allowed to visit their loved ones out on the patio, where they continue to wear face masks and maintain a six-foot distance, Zarate said.
Staying strict
But while many or all of their residents and staff had gotten the first dose of the vaccine, and were scheduled to get the second dose sometime during the first week of February, none of the three senior residence administrators planned on easing restrictions anytime soon.
“Until we know for sure how effective the vaccine is going to be for them, we’re still going to wait until we get more guidance from the clinic, from the CDC and also from our corporate office on when we can initiate activities for them again,” Salas said.
On Wednesday, all doors to the common areas of the Bowman Senior Residences remained closed and blocked off with yellow caution tape. The outdoor patio remained open for use, but it was empty that afternoon as the residents appeared to be sheltering from the chilly weather.
For Zarate, the high positivity, hospitalization and death rates related to COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County scared her away from easing the restrictions that she had in place for visitors at Royal Assisted Living,
“I realize that life has to get back to normal at some point, but at the same time, I’m dealing with high-risk residents,” she said. “I think it’s just that we take it on day by day and that we follow CDC recommendations.”