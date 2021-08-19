If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Santa Cruz County continues to confirm an average of approximately 10 new COVID-19 cases per day, a two-week trend that follows a steady rise in cases since mid-June, when an average of 1.4 new daily cases were being reported.
The new cases, however, are not being confirmed primarily in children and teens, even with COVID-19 vaccinations limited to people 12 and older and schools once again offering five-day-a-week, in-person instruction.
Data from the County Health Services Department showed 69 new cases confirmed among community members in the seven days leading up to Thursday. There were two new COVID-related hospitalizations and one death recorded during that period as well.
The county reports infections in four different age groups, and of the 69 cases confirmed during the past week, 15 of them – or 22 percent – were among people 19 and younger. During the entire pandemic, 17 percent of local cases have been in that age group.
Twenty-four of the 69 recent cases involved people in Santa Cruz County between 20 and 44, and another 24 cases were confirmed in people ages 45-64. That’s an approximately 35-percent share for each age group.
Since the start of the pandemic, 39 percent of local cases have been in people 20-44, and 30 percent have involved people 45-64.
The 65-and-older group has seen 14 percent of the county’s COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. In the past week, that group’s number of new infections was eight, less than 9 percent of the total.
Speaking to the County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said his office is working alongside school administrators to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for infections within the schools.
“The schools have been very transparent, cooperative, so we’re continuing to work with them,” he said.
He added that Santa Cruz County is considered to be an area of substantial transmission by the CDC, but noted that most recent infections in the county had been among families and unvaccinated people.
“All our cases that we’re seeing are basically family clusters, anywhere from two to four to six people in the families that are related. That’s where it’s not so much community spread, it’s more of a family spread that we’re seeing at this time,” Terrell said.
He added: “A lot of it has to do with the unvaccinated, so that’s what we’re seeing most of the cases in.”
