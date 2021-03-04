At first glance, Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order on Wednesday requiring that Arizona’s schools begin offering in-person lessons by March 15 appeared to have limited immediate impact in Santa Cruz County, where most schools were already offering on-campus classes or planning to provide them by the governor’s starting date.
However, the fine print of the state’s COVID-19 benchmarks for schools, which were revised in conjunction with Ducey’s order, raised the question of whether local schools will be expected to offer full in-person classes rather than a hybrid in-person/distance model.
The Nogales and Santa Cruz Valley unified school districts have been planning for weeks to resume in-person instruction as part of a hybrid model starting March 15. Patagonia Public Schools re-started its hybrid model May 1 and the Sonoita Elementary School District has had on-campus classes almost since the start of the school year.
One local district hadn’t formally announced plans to offer in-person learning: the Santa Cruz Elementary School District, which operates the K-8 Little Red School east of Nogales. That changed on Wednesday.
“We will be complying with Gov. Ducey’s order and we will be back in person on Monday, March 15,” Superintendent/Principal Kathy Romero told the NI in an email sent Wednesday afternoon.
But Romero, like many others, wasn’t immediately sure if the order allowed for a hybrid model of learning.
“We are waiting for more guidelines from ADE as we are unclear as well if hybrid will be acceptable or what models are being accepted,” she wrote, in reference to the Arizona Department of Education.
Much of the confusion stems from the changes to the school benchmark reports published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Previously, ADHS had published weekly guidelines for schools that included specific county-level metrics on test positivity and new cases per capita, as well as regional hospitalization rates. Using the metrics, it categorized counties as having low, moderate or substantial COVID-19 transmission according to the three criteria.
The new system eliminates the specific metrics as well as the hospitalization benchmark, and now offers only qualitative assessments of the county’s status on test positivity and new per capita infections. It also adds a fourth transmission level: high.
According to the new guidelines, schools in counties that have “substantial” or “high” rates of transmission are advised to offer hybrid, or in extreme cases, virtual-only instruction, while those in counties with “low” or “moderate” transmission should open for full in-person instruction for K-12 students.
As of Wednesday’s report, Santa Cruz was one of three Arizona counties in the “moderate” level, meaning that the state is recommending full in-person instruction here, a week after it was recommending virtual-only instruction under the previous benchmark system.
In Patagonia, where K-5 students are already in five-day on-campus classes, but middle schoolers are hybrid and high schoolers were poised to begin hybrid, Superintendent Kenny Hayes said: “We are probably going to follow the governor’s orders.”
“We have not had a lot of time to discuss it with our staff, but I believe that we can safely fully reopen the school,” Hayes wrote in an email Thursday, adding: “I would have preferred to ease our way back into it, but we will do what is required.”
Still, while the governor’s order requires schools to resume in-person instruction, the ADHS guidelines for the level of instruction are presented as “recommendations,” suggesting that local districts might have some leeway to use hybrid models.
Fernando Parra, superintendent of the Nogales Unified School District, said his district plans to move ahead with hybrid instruction beginning on March 15, as previously announced. He said he’d consulted with the Arizona Schools Association about the new executive order and believed that starting hybrid instruction would put the district in compliance with the order.
And, Parra added, one of the points emphasized in the order is that the return to classrooms should be done in a safe way to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.
“There’s no way we can maximize mitigation if we bring all students back at the same time. It defeats the purpose,” he said.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will follow a similar approach, according to Superintendent David Verdugo.
“We will continue with the hybrid and remote learning models,” Verdugo wrote in an email on Thursday. “This will allow our district to continue to observe the recommended strict mitigation protocols such as social distancing. This will also provide students with a continuity of learning.”
Opt-outs and escape valves
In his executive order, Gov. Ducey said that standards developed by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control show that 12 of the state’s 15 counties had sufficiently curbed COVID-19 to the point where it is safe to return to in-person and teacher-led instruction. The three outliers were Coconino, Pinal and Navajo counties.
“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom,” Ducey said in a prepared statement. And he said that more than half the state’s schools are open or offering at least an in-person option.
“More schools need to follow their lead and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student,” he said.
There is an opt out of sorts.
Ducey’s order spells out that schools must notify parents “within a reasonable time period” that in-person instruction will resume. And it requires them to continue to offer virtual instruction for students “upon request from a parent or guardian.”
Parra affirmed that NUSD students and families who want to stick to online-only learning will also have that option.
Ducey said the threat of spread has been reduced because teachers have been given priority for getting vaccinated.
“Many have already received their second dose,” he said. “The science is clear: It’s time all kids have the option to return to school so they can get back on track and we can close the achievement gap.”
The order does have an escape valve. It says that individual district or charter schools may close – but only if the local health department advises closing the entire school due to a significant outbreak of the virus “that poses a risk to students or staff.”
Even in those cases, though, that closure also has to be approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services. And the schools must continue to offer on-site support services for students who need it during the closure.
(Reporting by Jonathan Clark and Nick Phillips of the Nogales International, and Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.)