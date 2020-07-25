Hundreds of people rolled through the parking lot at the County Complex in Nogales on Saturday to have their nasal passages swabbed during the first day of a community-wide COVID-19 testing blitz.
Vehicles began queuing up at around 6 a.m. for the free event, which got underway at 7:30 a.m. Two hours into the blitz, county officials said approximately 300 people had been tested, with start-to-finish processing times decreasing from around a half-hour to less than 20 minutes.
The swabbing itself took only a few seconds, and participants said it was relatively painless.
“It felt kind of weird,” said 11-year-old Abdiel Dojaquez, an incoming student at Desert Shadows Middle School, though he added that it didn’t hurt. “It just, like, tickled.”
His mother, 34-year-old Noemi Diaz of Rio Rico, also brought her mother to the blitz.
“I think it’s really good because it gives us more accurate numbers for our community, and we can go by actual numbers, not just ‘Oh, we think we have it,’” she said of the mass testing. “I think this is something really good to be better informed.”
As of Saturday, approximately 8,200 people from Santa Cruz County had been tested for COVID-19, with nearly 7,300 of those receiving the so-called PCR test that uses nasal swabbing to detect active infections. Now, backed by a $1.55-million grant, the county is hoping to double that that number, starting with the six drive-through blitz events scheduled in Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia from July 25 through Aug. 1.
The tests are being administered by soldier and airman medics from the Arizona National Guard. Saturday’s event included a team of 15 medics working at four vehicle lanes under a large tent pitched in the west parking lot of the County Complex.
Participants reached the testing area by driving up Congress Drive from the Grand Avenue access point and checking in at an intake area in the lower parking lot of the courthouse.
“One of the great things that I notice here is the set-up,” said 1st Lt. Nish Patel, a public health officer with the Arizona National Guard.
“They have good real estate, number one, so they can accommodate the larger demand,” Patel said. “Number two is the set-up here at the main site, where we are doing the swabbing underneath the canopy. They are well-prepared.”
Maria Cordova, a 70-year-old Nogalian, was complimentary after having her nose swabbed on Saturday. She called the process “pretty fast,” adding: “It’s great, they’re doing good.”
Cordova said she hasn’t had any COVID-19 symptoms – the blitz is open to everyone, symptomatic or not – but wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I really do take good very good care of myself,” Cordova said, though she added that she feels “scared” about the state of the pandemic in Santa Cruz County.
State data published Saturday showed that the county continues to have the highest per-capita confirmed case rate in Arizona, as well as the highest positivity rate on the PCR test at 28 percent. County statistics showed that 46 community members had died from COVID-19 and 129 had been hospitalized through Friday.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said his department was aiming for up to 500 tests per day at the six test blitz events. By comparison, county residents have been tested for active infections at a rate of a little over 70 per day in the past two weeks.
Speaking halfway through Saturday’s inaugural blitz event, Terrell was feeling good about how things were going.
“We’re really pleased,” he said. “It’s a great turnout, the flow has been working real well – come on down.”
A second Nogales blitz event is planned for Sunday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at the County Complex. Access will once again be from Grand Avenue.
The test blitzes at Rio Rico and Patagonia Union high schools are set for 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1, at both locations.
All of the testing is offered free of charge and participants need to bring a government-issued ID.
The organizers are hoping for a 72-hour turnaround on the test results.
Terrell previously told the NI that the county’s $1.55-million grant could pay for up to 8,400 PCR tests. Once the blitzes are completed, he said, his department will determine whether to hold more blitzes, or use the funding to support ongoing testing at the Mariposa Community Health Center, NextCare Urgent Care and Holy Cross Hospital.