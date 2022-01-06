Santa Cruz County is experiencing a post-holiday surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the number of new infections among local residents jumping from 133 during the week ending Dec. 30, to 412 during the following seven days.
On Thursday alone, the County Health Services Department added 109 new cases to its tally.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, attributed the recent rise in infections to three principal factors: the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus; complacency regarding preventative measures such as mask-wearing; and the recent holiday season, which brought people together in close quarters both at stores and during family gatherings.
But as the county’s residents and health professionals try to identify and respond to new infections, they are being hamstrung by a shortage of COVID-19 tests, as well as delays in receiving the results.
MCHC tests people for the disease both in house, via a rapid test machine, and by sending tests out to LabCorp for off-site processing. However, Pereira said, the health center did not have any LabCorp test kits on Wednesday, and their limited supply of rapid tests are generally reserved for health care workers, first responders and urgent cases among the general public.
MCHC was expecting “several hundred” test kits from LabCorp on Thursday, Pereira said.
“People with symptoms should be tested right away, because if they’re symptomatic and they test positive, they need to be in isolation immediately,” he said.
The problem is, it can now take days for someone to receive the results of their send-out test.
One employee of the Nogales International was tested last Sunday at the NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Nogales after experiencing symptoms. At the time, the clinic did not have rapid-result tests available, so she was given a send-out test and told to expect the results on Monday, or possibly Tuesday.
But as of Thursday, she still hadn’t received the results, and stayed home from work for the fourth consecutive day in order to play it safe.
“The demand for testing has skyrocketed in the last few weeks,” Pereira said, noting that the CDC, after shortening its recommended isolation period for people with positive tests from 10 days to five, said that infected people could be tested again around day five if they wished.
“That means we have to do two tests per patient, which adds another layer of difficulty for us,” Pereira said.
Home test kits offer one potential remedy to the lab test crunch, and in Pima County, the health department has been giving away self-test kits when available. But so far, the tests haven’t been readily available in Santa Cruz County.
Jeff Terrell, the county’s director of health services, said the county has been trying to get an allocation of the home tests, but supplies are low.
“We have requested some from the state but have been told we will not get the total we asked for,” he wrote in an email on Thursday, adding that the initial allocation to Santa Cruz County was based on population, “and we did not get very many.”
In addition to MCHC, NextCare Urgent Care, Holy Cross Hospital and local pharmacies, the county is offering walk-in COVID-19 testing at the Gabilondo-Zehnter building at 275 Rio Rico Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
However, as the county’s website notes, “this is not rapid testing.”
Asked how long it’s been taking for people to get results after being tested there, Terrell wrote: “We are seeing them turn around in 24 hours,” though he added that it’s “getting extended a little longer as the demand is going up.”
Common symptoms
Pereira said the COVID-19 test results that MCHC gets generally don’t indicate which strain of the virus has caused the infection, since the sequencing needed to identify a strain is not performed routinely. “However, most cases of COVID are now omicron,” he said. “So we make the assumption that, as in many parts of the country, most of the cases are omicron.”
In addition, Pereira said, the infected people they’re seeing at MCHC often present symptoms that are consistent with omicron.
“In the vaccinated people, omicron, for the most part, creates a mild illness. It is an upper airway disease,” he said, listing symptoms such as nasal congestion, a sore throat, maybe headaches, and sometimes, fever.
Cough is not common, he added, noting that unlike other COVID-19 strains, omicron tends to spare the lungs – at least in vaccinated people. Non-vaccinated people, including children under 5, can still suffer respiratory compromise and, in some cases, respiratory failure, Pereira added.
While Santa Cruz County’s confirmed case counts have jumped significantly in the past week, the number of coronavirus-related deaths among local residents has been unchanged since Dec. 28. Hospitalizations for the disease, however, have been steadily adding up, with four more added to the county’s tally in the week leading up to Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, Santa Cruz County has seen 10,876 confirmed infections, 206 deaths and 674 hospitalizations, according to the county’s dashboard.
At the state level, data from the CDC gives Arizona the fourth-highest COVID-19 death rate among U.S. states, with 334 deaths per 100,000 people, The Associated Press reported.
Citing the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard, the AP reported that there were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday, up from 2,283 on Saturday. And referring to to Johns Hopkins University data, the AP reported that the rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases in Arizona more than doubled, from 2,947 on Dec. 20 to 7,017 on Monday.
“Our health care system is being inundated,” Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“There are a lot of people who believe that not taking the vaccine or not wearing a mask or doing these things is their personal, private … decision,” he said.
“But when you call the EMT to your house to be transported to the hospital, it no longer is your private decision. You have affected the community and these people are stressed.”
Bracker said he’s been hearing regularly from EMTs and nurses about the difficulties they are facing.
“I would just ask everybody to please mask up; this variant is extremely contagious. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten boosted, get boosted,” he said.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday touted the fact that vaccine boosters are now available to anyone 12 or older, calling it “welcome news as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in cases around the country.”
In a news release, the ADHS noted that following regulatory approval, the CDC had expanded its booster recommendation to include people ages 12 to 15 after previously expanding eligibility to people ages 16 and 17.
“A booster dose is recommended for anyone 12 and older who is at least five months past their primary series of the Pfizer vaccine,” the ADHS said, noting that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those under 18.
“Meanwhile, boosters are recommended for everyone 18 and older who is at least six months past their second Moderna dose or is at least two months beyond receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine,” it said.