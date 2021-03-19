The pandemic’s one-year toll

One year ago, on March 19, 2020, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed the community’s first case of COVID-19.
Additional cases slowly began to add up, and the first known death of a county resident from the disease was reported on June 1, 2020. Since then, the pandemic surged twice in the community, making Santa Cruz County a hotspot for the disease before it began to abate earlier this year.
The graphic above shows how the pandemic’s progression went in the county during its first 12 months, according to official statistics.
The data is plotted according to when an infection/death/hospitalization was reported, not necessarily when it occurred.
Each monthly data period begins on the 19th and runs through the 18th of the following month. For example, Month 1 is the period of March 19-April 18, 2020, and Month 10 represents the period of Dec. 19, 2020 through Jan. 18, 2021.
Note: Many COVID-19 infections go undetected, and it’s possible that some people tested positive more than once during their period of infection.
Data source: Santa Cruz County Health Services Department.