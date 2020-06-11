After installing a rapid-result COVID-19 testing machine earlier this month, the NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Nogales is adding three more to meet high demand.
The first machine went online at the clinic on June 2, said Dr. Richard Fleming, a medical director for NextCare who oversees the Nogales facility.
The clinic started with 48 test kits for the machine, but they didn’t last long. “We ran out pretty quickly, actually,” Fleming said.
Speaking on Wednesday, Fleming said they were expecting a delivery of 192 rapid-test kits that day. And he said the three additional machines for the Nogales clinic had already been ordered.
“I can’t tell you when those will be in,” he said, adding: “I’m imagining within the next week or so.”
The NextCare clinic is one of three health care providers in Santa Cruz County that provide COVID-19 testing, along with the Mariposa Community Health Center and Holy Cross Hospital. But it is the only one with a rapid-result machine, which is designed to deliver a result in 15 minutes.
“The rapid tests are nice because, for employers, it’s a test they can get back right away to let them know if their employee can come back to work,” Fleming said.
“Also, for someone that’s symptomatic, they can get results back right away as opposed to having to wait several days for results to come back.”
Having four machines on site in Nogales will be an additional advantage, he said.
“Let’s say a family of four comes in that needs to be tested, we can run them all at the same exact time now. Or an employer sends in 20 employees, we can just run them much faster,” he said.
As for the matter of having enough test kits to keep the machines running, Fleming said he’s hoping for a steadier supply going forward.
“It’s really more of what our utilization is, how many tests are we running. It determines how many more we can get,” he said. “So if we’re running a lot of the tests, we can get more of the kits.”
The NextCare clinic can also test people for active COVID-19 infections using the swabs that are sent out to a clinical laboratory for results. Asked about the delays in getting those results back, Fleming said:
“In all honesty, it depends on the day. Initially, when it first came out, it was slow, like a seven-to-10-day period. And then … we were seeing where it was coming back in two days.
“Then, I would say that in the past several weeks, all of a sudden there was a surge in the number of tests that were being sent in and we weren’t getting tests back for five-to-seven days. And now, I’m seeing sometimes where we’re getting tests back in two days.
“I guess it really just depends on how many tests the particular labs get at a time,” he said.