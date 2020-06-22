The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County took another big jump during the week ending June 21, with more than 400 new infections reported.
On Sunday, the County Health Services Department reported 1,488 total confirmed COVID-19 cases among local residents, up from the 1,082 cases reported the previous Sunday, June 14.
That was a week-on-week increase of 406 cases, and a jump of 1,180 since the start of the month.
The county on Sunday reported 13 deaths and 65 hospitalizations among county residents, up from the 12 deaths and 47 hospitalizations it reported a week prior. On Monday morning, it reported that 460 of the local people with confirmed infections had recovered.
The 1,488 total local cases, compared to the 2019 U.S. Census estimate of 46,498 residents in Santa Cruz County, would mean that 3.2 percent of residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the highest rate among the state’s 15 counties.
(The Arizona Department of Health Services, which uses population estimates from the state Department of Commerce rather than the U.S.Census, gives Santa Cruz the second-highest infection rate in the state, after Apache County.)
In terms of the rate of positive results on the test that detects active COVID-19 infections, Santa Cruz County had by far the highest rate in the state – 28.2 percent – according to state data posted Monday morning. Navajo County had the next-highest rate at 16.4 percent, and the statewide rate was 10.3 percent.
Once last in Arizona in overall testing, Santa Cruz County has made significant strides in that area. Monday’s numbers from the state showed that 4,429 residents had been given the so-called PCR test for active infections. That’s approximately 9.5 percent of the county’s population. The statewide testing rate was closer to 6 percent.
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 76 deaths as of Sunday, according to the state health secretary. That was up from 751 confirmed cases and 60 deaths as of June 7.