Tumacácori National Historical Park said it temporarily closed its visitor center and museum and suspended all public programming effective Tuesday, but will keep its mission grounds and historic church open to the public.
The partial closure comes a day after President Trump recommended that people avoid congregating in groups larger than 10 for the next 15 days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronvirus.
“We have been asked to limit gatherings of people to less than 10 at one time,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in a news release. “Our visitor center and interpretive programs routinely have crowds considerably larger than 10. By closing the visitor center, we are helping to promote social distancing and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The mission grounds and historic church will remain open during normal park hours – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m – and a photo posted to the park’s Facebook pages showed a secondary doorway away from the visitor center open for public access. Another photo showed a table stocked with self-guided tour brochures.
Restrooms and a water fountain remain available, the park said, and staff will be on hand to answer questions while maintaining appropriate social distancing.
“We expect this temporary closure to last until the end of March. We will reassess conditions at that time,” Love said.
The Anza Trail, which has a trailhead just north of the park, is open and available 24 hours a day.