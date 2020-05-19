The Trump administration's ban on non-essential travel through U.S. ports of entry with Mexico, meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19, has been extended through June 22.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the extension on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Our efforts over the last several months to limit non-essential travel have been successful and now is not the time to change course.”
Travel restrictions at the U.S. border with Mexico – as well as at the country’s northern border with Canada – went into effect on March 21, initially for a period of 30 days. On April 20, Wolf announced that the limitations at both borders would be extended until May 20.
With that deadline looming, he announced another extension on Tuesday, saying that “Non-essential travel will not be permitted until this administration is convinced that doing so is safe and secure.”
“We have been in contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts and they also agree that extending these restrictions is prudent at this time,” he said.
Mexico has not imposed any restrictions on U.S. citizens crossing the border into its territory. Instead, authorities have implemented screening measures on the south side of the ports of entry in Nogales, Sonora, such as temperature checks and disinfectant tunnels, that have been applied to all cross-border travelers, regardless of their nationality.