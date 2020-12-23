Healthcare professionals in Santa Cruz County began receiving the first vaccinations for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the day after the first batch of vaccines arrived.
But while some frontline health care workers were getting vaccinated, the County Health Services Department was still trying to get ahold of the remaining 900 vaccines that were part of the first allotment for Santa Cruz County.
“(We’re) working with the state on the 900,” Jeff Terrell, the county health services director, told the NI at noon on Wednesday. He added that they were still “unsure of the arrival” of the remaining vaccines.
The Mariposa Community Health Center received the first box with 100 vaccines on Monday morning. Given the unexpected shortfall, the clinic’s chief medical officer Dr. Eladio Pereira said they would prioritize medical staff that have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Nogales-based urologist Dr. Alfredo Guevara was among the first to take a needle to his left shoulder on Tuesday to receive the vaccine. Speaking on Wednesday morning, he said the process had been “virtually painless.”
“I mean, you can feel the needle, but it’s not painful. It did not hurt,” he said, adding: “I’m 24 hours after the shot, and I have not had any symptoms whatsoever.”
The Centers for Disease Control said earlier this month that some individuals may experience side effects after getting vaccinated for COVID-19, which includes pain or swelling of the injected arm, and flu-like symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.
Most COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC said, require two shots in order for them to function and may not protect the recipient until a week or two after the second shot.
In Guevara’s case, he’s due for his second vaccine dosage in late January. Still, he already felt some stress lifted off his shoulders this week.
“I’ve had a high degree of anxiety, as you might expect, for the last 10 to 11 months because I still see patients on a daily basis,” he said. “You always ask yourself in the morning when you get up to go see a patient, ‘Is this the day I’m going to get infected? And if I get infected, will I survive?’”
As for the rest of the individuals in the 1A priority category – which includes all healthcare providers, emergency medical personnel, and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities – their vaccinations depend on when the next batch will arrive.
But as of Wednesday morning, Terrell was unable to provide a time frame for that, saying it was “unknown” when the county would receive the remaining 900 vaccines, or how soon they could expect to receive a second allotment after the first one is fulfilled.
The initial vaccines earmarked for Santa Cruz County are the ones manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18. Another vaccine made by Pfizer was authorized a week earlier.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to trigger an immune response to protect against the disease. According to the CDC, that’s different from traditional vaccines, which spur the immune response with a weakened or inactivated germ.
Guevara praised the research companies developing the mRNA vaccines, which he called “a quantum leap forward in medical science.”
“This vaccine is going to save hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, if Americans get in line to take it,” he said.