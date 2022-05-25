The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, May 25 – an average of slightly more than six cases per day.
That was up from 25 cases during the previous week, and significantly more than the rates of new infections seen earlier this spring. During the month of April, the rate of new infections in Santa Cruz County was less than one per day.
Still, the recent rise in cases is a far cry from the numbers seen in January, when 5,219 infections were confirmed locally, or in February, when 778 cases were added to the county's tally.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced a weekly count of nearly 11,500 new cases on Wednesday. That was up from slightly more than 7,200 new cases the previous week, and 5,490 new cases the week before that.
In Santa Cruz County, the health services department added one new COVID-related hospitalization to its online dashboard for the week ending May 25, but no new deaths. The previous two weeks saw the same change: one new hospitalization confirmed each week, but no deaths.
The County Health Services Department switched this month from updating local COVID-19 data on a daily basis, to providing weekly updates on Wednesday.
The county, in conjunction with the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group, continues to provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for people of all eligible ages at the county building at 275 Rio Rico Drive in Rio Rico. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Call (520) 375-7900 for more information.
In addition, the county and Ambulnz/DocGo planned to offer the walk-in vaccination service on Thursday, May 26 at two other locations: the Community Food Bank at 2636 N. Donna Ave. in Nogales, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and at 100 Quiroga Lane in Patagonia, from 1-3 p.m.
More information on Thursday’s clinics is available by calling (520) 987-6943.
This page contains all of The Nogales International’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)