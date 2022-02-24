The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department tallied 36 new COVID-19 cases during the week ending Thursday – an average of a little more than five cases per day.
It was the fourth-consecutive week ending on a Thursday in which the number of new local cases has dropped, after the county’s daily average of new cases reached 246 during the week ending Jan. 27.
That was the good news from this week’s numbers. The bad news was that the County Health Services Department added five more COVID-related deaths to its dashboard during the week ending Thursday, Feb. 24.
A confirmed COVID-related death, however, is not necessarily reported during the immediately time frame in which it occurred. Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, previously told the NI that it can take several weeks for the state reporting system to alert his office to deaths and/or hospitalizations among local residents.
So far in 2022, when the omicron variant of the disease has driven case counts to unprecedented highs while causing fewer deaths than other variants, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department has tallied 19 deaths and 64 hospitalizations related to COVID-19. During the same period in 2021, the department reported 68 deaths and 131 hospitalizations.
Of the 19 deaths confirmed so far this year, 15 have been people 65 or older. The other four were people between the ages of 45 and 64.
This page contains all of The Nogales International’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)