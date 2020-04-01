On March 29, Father Joseph Esson did what he does most Sunday mornings: celebrate Mass with the congregation of the Most Holy Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ parish.
But this week, instead of speaking to parishioners filling the pews at the Catholic church in Rio Rico, Esson was talking into a microphone and looking at an iPad, his face illuminated by a pair of stage lights. Local videographer Edgardo Muñoz manned the the recording setup and streamed the service to the church’s Facebook page.
“All your life as a priest you’re used to celebrating with the community and all of a sudden now you’re just… by yourself by an empty church,” Esson said. “But again, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do given the present circumstance.”
Across the country, religious institutions have been forced to adapt to guidelines for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. In Santa Cruz County, congregations have turned to online streaming, radio broadcasts and moved some services outside in an effort to preserve church activities during the pandemic.
The transition began several weeks ago, as healthcare professionals and federal authorities began issuing recommendations against large gatherings. Then, on March 16, Catholic Bishop Edward Weisenburger, whose Tucson diocese includes Nogales, suspended all “parish-based public gatherings.”
That closed the doors at many local churches.
Approximately 40 percent of Santa Cruz County residents identify as “religious,” with more than three quarters of those – 33 percent of all residents – identifying as Catholic, according to data compiled by Sperling’s Best Places.
Carmen Ramos, a retired elementary school teacher who lives in the Monte Carlo neighborhood of Nogales, has been watching Masses on Facebook celebrated by Father Manolo Padilla of the nearby San Felipe Catholic Church, as well as services in New York and Nayarit, Mexico.
“I put the candles in my room, the flowers, the Bible and I have the daily Mass. I (watch) on the phone and I feel like I’m experiencing it,” she said. “Even if it’s not at the same time, even if it’s recorded, it’s a Mass.”
In the eastern part of the county, residents who tuned in to KPUP Radio at 100.5 FM on Sunday morning heard a Mass celebrated by Pastor Tom Jelinek of the Patagonia United Methodist Church.
“Not all of our congregation have the ability to livestream,” Jelinek said, “but virtually everybody has a radio.”
Local opportunity
Muñoz, who is behind the local Facebook page We Love Nogales, which offers live videos and features on community members, said he had the idea to livestream a Mass after he noticed that many local churchgoers had turned to online services from other cities once area churches closed their doors.
“The majority of the parishes are broadcasting to their community,” said Father Cayetano Cabrera, who celebrated mass in Spanish at Most Holy Nativity after Esson’s English-language service. “The church didn’t close, the (physical buildings) closed.”
“There was the opportunity and there was also a necessity,” Muñoz added. “They were watching international Masses, but why not do it locally?”
The transition to online and on-air services has come with a few snags.
Muñoz said the wi-fi signal in the church was unreliable and sometimes couldn’t support a live video feed. He said he expected some people would just watch the Mass later in the day, with the full video already uploaded to Facebook.
Jelinek said that he used to work at a radio station and the experience came in handy as his team pre-recorded a service to mp3 audio, then handed the file off to KPUP. But they still couldn’t replicate some aspects of a traditional service while following social distancing guidelines, like gathering the roughly 15 people who make up the church’s choir.
”We’ve had three of us who are participating in the recording do singing,” Jelinek said. “We try to do some harmonization, but it’s certainly not the same.”
And some church activities simply can’t be adapted for streaming or broadcast.
San Felipe and Most Holy Nativity have both held drive-up eucharistic adorations. Parishioners stayed inside their cars in the parking lot while church staff brought the consecrated host outside the building for adoration.
At Sacred Heart Church in Nogales, priests heard confessions last week in a courtyard and an alley beside the church, positioning chairs for the clergy and the confessant several feet away from each other.
“Confessions usually take place in the small little box, so that was one of the things that they’re saying, that there should be open air,” Father Marcos Velasquez said.
But aside from the location, he said, “It’s the same, the Lord is working through the grace the same way. So, spiritually, it’s the same.”
Nogales resident Vicky Moreno was one of the parishioners who came to confess on Friday afternoon.
“The time we’re living through, it’s shouting at us,” she said. “For us to come to God.”
Makes people think
While the coronavirus pandemic has made the logistics of religious gatherings more difficult, the crisis has also spurred the faithful – and, in some cases, the ambivalent – to renew their commitment to the church.
Ramos, the former teacher, said she’s noticed more people reaching out to a prayer group that she participates in. The group has about 40 active members and receives requests through Whatsapp, she said. They pray for people who find themselves in need, facing sickness or out of work.
“When these things happen, people get closer to God,” Ramos said. “I’ve seen people that had never gotten close to God and now, through (the internet), they’re trying to get close to God with the Masses, through the prayer group.”
Velasquez said the outbreak has stirred a new interest in some people who had distanced themselves from the church.
“It makes a lot of people think,” he said as he prepared to hear confessions. “People haven’t been thinking about it, maybe for a while, mortality and stuff. And then there’s this sense of, ‘Am I right with the Lord?’”
Whether from regular attendees or newcomers, local churches’ new offerings have attracted significant interest.
As the afternoon session began on Friday at Sacred Heart, about a dozen parishioners waited in line to make their confessions – keeping distance from each by standing between stripes of blue construction tape on the ground.
By Wednesday morning, Father Padilla’s Mass at San Felipe on March 29 had over 800 views on Facebook. The services given by Cabrera and Esson at Most Holy Nativity had about 2,700 combined views.
Speaking after Sunday’s service, Esson said that the experience of preaching for an online audience was quite different, but he didn’t feel alone in front of the empty pews.
“Even though the faithful are not there,” he said, “there is a sense of communion amongst us.”