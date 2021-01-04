Santa Cruz County is beginning the new year in the midst of a wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths that outpaces the first spike of the pandemic that hit the community during summer 2020.
In the week leading up to Monday, the County Health Services Department reported 478 new cases of the disease, meaning the rate of new confirmed cases is still near record levels reached in December.
And on New Year’s Day, the county reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time, a grim landmark that represents a doubling of total cases in about two months – the 3,000-case mark was reached on Oct. 29.
As of Monday, the county had not confirmed any COVID-related deaths or hospitalizations since the start of 2021. But last month, authorities reported 31 deaths and 124 hospitalizations among county residents, both figures marking the highest monthly totals since the beginning of the outbreak.
The numbers put Santa Cruz County in line with wider trends throughout Arizona, where the state Department of Health Services has reported some of the highest daily case totals of the entire pandemic in recent weeks. Nationwide, Arizona has the highest number of new cases per capita over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control information updated on Monday.
The staggering case toll is weighing heavily on the state’s hospitals, where only 7 percent of ICU beds were available and 61 percent were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Jan. 3, according to ADHS data. That represents a record low portion of available beds and record high number occupied by COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. Last week, some Phoenix-area hospitals began turning patients away due to overwhelming patient numbers, the Arizona Republic reported.
Jeff Terrell, Santa Cruz County’s health services director, said it’s likely the new cases won’t slow down soon.
“Everybody’s experienced spikes right now,” he said on Monday.
“The labs have been closed over the holiday weekend so we expected low numbers for several days and we expect to see numbers climb again when testing ramps back up again starting today,” Terrell added.
Up-to-date test positivity rates weren’t available on Monday, but state data from the most recently reported week, Dec. 13-19, showed that during that seven-day period, 26.4 percent of Santa Cruz County residents who were tested for COVID-19 were positive for the disease. The statewide rate during the same period was 17.5 percent.
The county’s test positivity rate has been solidly above 20 percent since mid-November.