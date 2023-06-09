In a narrow 4-3 vote Wednesday evening, the Nogales City Council ratified a contract for Police Chief Roy Bermudez to simultaneously serve as acting city manager.
Already, Bermudez has been working within both positions for the past five weeks, delegating certain NPD tasks to his second-in-command, Assistant Chief Carlos Jimenez.
Now, city council members appear to be considering another option altogether: Why not appoint Bermudez as city manager on a long-term basis?
“It’s hard to find a city manager that fits in,” said Councilman John Doyle during the Wednesday session. “You can get somebody on paper, these (hiring) agencies, they don’t know our community as well as we do. And as well as our acting city manager does.”
“What I’m saying is,” Doyle continued, “I think we hit the jackpot with (Bermudez).”
No action was taken Wednesday in terms of prolonging Bermudez’s contract, and the police chief himself did not give any explicit indication of his own thoughts on a long-term managerial stint.
As of now, he’s set to work as acting city manager for a total of six months – a time frame mandated by the City Charter.
Under Bermudez’s newly ratified contract, he’ll earn an annual salary of $150,000, which breaks down to a total of $75,000 for the six months. It’s the highest salary any city manager – interim or not – has earned in Nogales to date.
Either way, the clock is ticking, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. pointed out.
“He’s only (acting city manager) for six months,” he said, referring to the City Charter ordinance.
Not everyone on the dais seemed sold on the idea of immediately extending Bermudez’s contract into a more permanent role.
“I’m not saying that Mr. Bermudez is doing a bad job,” Councilman Saulo Bonilla repeated several times throughout the meeting. “I think that he has stepped into this role and has done an exceptional job.”
Still, Bonilla implored it would be worthwhile to open the position up to local and possibly out-of-state applicants.
“I don’t want … people to say, ‘See? Le diste el trabajo al compadre,’” Bonilla added – “you gave the job to a buddy.”
Not much ‘luck’
In recent history, the city has plowed through a steady stream of city managers: Shane Dille, Carlos Rivera, Frank Felix, Eddie Johnson, and Edward Dickie each served a stint, all within the past seven years. Out of the last five official city managers, only one – Felix – was from Nogales.
Most recently, Dickie left Nogales after about a year on the job, accepting a similar position in Parker, Ariz.
“It seems like we haven’t had a lot of luck in the last few years,” Doyle commented Wednesday.
The council swiftly moved to appoint Bermudez in the interim.
While recent city managers have largely been recruited from outside of the city, the council has also appointed a number of acting city managers to temporarily fill the gap amid a high managerial turnover rate.
Throughout the past few years, several acting city managers have stepped into the temporary role: Robert Thompson, John Kissinger, Michael Massee, and now, Bermudez. Aside from Massee, each acting city manager in recent years had previously served within the Nogales Police Department.
“Who else would do a better job than someone who’s been in this community for so long, and has been working for the City of Nogales for so long?” Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked. “We don’t know yet. He’s been on the job for how long?”
“Five weeks,” Bermudez answered.
Montiel cautioned other council members against immediately opening up a search.
“If he’s doing a good job, let’s give him a chance to see how he performs in the next few months,” she added.
Mayor Jorge Maldonado echoed a similar tone, adding that the city should observe Bermudez’s work throughout the month of June and further discuss next steps.
Both Maldonado and Doyle described the former manager – Dickie – as holding a less palpable presence in City Hall. Dickie, upon accepting the contract in 2022, had asked for two days of administrative leave each month to visit family out-of-state.
In comparison, Doyle said of Bermudez: “He’s always there. Present.”
And, mirroring the comments of his fellow council members, Maldonado described his own faith in Bermudez’s ability.
“I’ve got his back and he’s got my back,” the mayor added at one point.
Salary determined
During Wednesday’s hours-long meeting, the council solidified Bermudez’s contract: $150,000 a year to serve as acting city manager and Nogales police chief. The contract, however, will only last for the six-month term – meaning Bermudez would earn a total maximum of $75,000.
Even so, it’s the highest-earning contract for the entirety of City Hall employees.
Bermudez confirmed Wednesday he’d requested the salary, noting that the city had budgeted for Dickie to earn that amount in the coming fiscal year.
Gradillas, however, requested a more modest salary raise for an interim city manager – at least for the six-month period. Speaking Wednesday, he reminded the council that employees on the lowest end of the City Hall pay scale had not recently received significant pay increases.
“This $150,000 was set aside at one point, I wasn’t part of that at the time, but for a city manager that came with ten years of experience or what not,” Gradillas said, referring to Dickie.
“Not my money, but it’s the public’s money,” Gradillas added, “so I want to make sure we do it right.”
Montiel countered that point, noting that it would be appropriate for Bermudez to earn more than Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, who receives a salary of $124,300, according to the current budget.
“How can you pay him exactly like Mr. Kissinger?” she asked.
In the end, Maldonado, Montiel, Bojorquez and Doyle voted to ratify the contract with the $150,000 salary, narrowly passing the agenda item. Gradillas, Bonilla and Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez voted against it.