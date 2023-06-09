Roy Bermudez

Roy Bermudez sits behind the dais at a Nogales City Council meeting. He has been serving simultaneously as Nogales police chief and acting city manager.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In a narrow 4-3 vote Wednesday evening, the Nogales City Council ratified a contract for Police Chief Roy Bermudez to simultaneously serve as acting city manager.

Already, Bermudez has been working within both positions for the past five weeks, delegating certain NPD tasks to his second-in-command, Assistant Chief Carlos Jimenez.



