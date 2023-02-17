Last Friday afternoon, pedestrians walked gingerly onto a low, narrow ramp placed on Morley Avenue and Court Street – a makeshift detour meant to offset the effects of a months-long downtown construction project.
Two blocks south, Jorge Felix surveyed the reflective road barriers and large, black pipes surrounding the front of his clothing store, Felix Warehouse. Some shoppers drifted in and out of the building; next door, a shop filled with electronic merchandise appeared completely empty of customers.
First, the pandemic, Felix said, “and now this.”
Businesses on Morley continue to feel the aftershocks of the peak COVID-19 pandemic, when many Mexican shoppers were restricted from crossing to Nogales, Ariz. and sales plummeted in the shopping corridor. Even with the restrictions now lifted, customers have been slow to return.
Then, on Jan. 16, contractors began working along the avenue to rehabilitate a binational sewage line known as the International Outfall Interceptor, or IOI. The project will block off dozens of parking spaces along the shopping corridor until mid-June, according to city authorities.
That’s created visible confusion on Morley. North of Court Street, long lines of traffic cones direct motorists into two narrow lanes. Further south, near the Morley Pedestrian Port of Entry, the entire stretch of North Robins Avenue remains blocked off. Patches of the sidewalk remain closed to the public.
Local employees like Felix told the NI the effect has not been good.
Not only is parking more difficult, but elderly shoppers could fall while trying to cross the cumbersome pipes, Felix pointed out.
Asked whether he’d like to see the city assist local businesses amid the construction project, he responded immediately: “Yes, of course.”
And that could happen, according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who proposed that a portion of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds be allocated to Morley Avenue businesses.
“I think we’ve got to have a little bit of heart for those businesses, and see what we could support them with,” Maldonado said during a Feb. 8 City Council study session.
Maldonado said he wasn’t exactly sure how the city would provide aid to adjacent businesses, though he threw out some proposals, such as discounts for sewage, water, and business license expenses.
“Obviously it’d be a wish list to help everybody,” he added, “but right now, I think that area is going to go through some unexpected issues due to the construction or the rehabilitation of the IOI.”
Lining the IOI
A week after the City Council study session, Frank Baek, who owns Sam’s Perfumes and Fashion on the first block of Morley, stood behind a cash register at the mostly-empty store. Puffy winter jackets and perfume bottles, well-stocked on racks and shelves, awaited customers.
The effects brought on by the lack of parking, Baek told the NI, have been worse than the pandemic.
Baek, who estimates he’s operated the shop for about three decades, also heads the Korean-American Merchants Association – something that allows him to check in with other small businesses. Recently, he said, he’d visited a fellow shopkeeper in the area, who’d delivered grim news: The workday was wrapping up, and her store had only made $70 in sales.
The sewer line construction is slated to end in June. Asked whether he thought business would improve after the parking issue dissipated, Baek responded: “I hope so.”
Bruce Bracker, a Santa Cruz County supervisor who also operates La Tienda, a clothing store directly south of Sam’s Perfumes, expressed some optimism that things would improve for merchants once the construction ends. Still, he acknowledged the difficulty faced on Morley throughout the process.
The construction is meant to improve the International Outfall Interceptor or IOI – a decades-old underground sewage line that carries wastewater from the border to a treatment plant in Rio Rico, is undergoing major repairs to prevent future leaks.
The 8.5-mile-long line has been subject to a number of breaches, and, at times, public health emergencies. In 2017, the sewage system ruptured near Old Tucson Road, causing raw sewage – and dangerously high levels of E. coli – to leak into the Nogales Wash and the Santa Cruz River. And multiple times in the past decade, smugglers have inflicted damage onto the IOI by trying to use the sewage line for the cross-border drug trade.
In 2021, the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission began awarding contracts to SAK, a Missouri-based pipeline rehabilitation company, to take on the IOI repairs. The phase downtown – Phase 2 – involves a 2.1-mile stretch of the IOI that courses beneath downtown Nogales. It was initially set to begin late last year, but was switched with Phase 3 north of city limits to avoid disrupting Morley Avenue during the holiday shopping season.
In all five phases, SAK will insert a liner into the existing pipeline, according to the commission. Over time, the liner will cure to form a solid pipeline inside the old one.
In the meantime, contractors will dig up segments of Morley, and construction materials and parking restrictions will remain present.
Shifting funds
Late last year, the city allocated $3.35 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act – a federal COVID-19 relief package – toward city operations. The move, taken during former Mayor Arturo Garino’s final weeks in office, divided the money among seven city departments: water, sewer, planning and zoning, parks and reaction, police, fire and streets. It did not mandate how the money would be spent within each department.
The plan passed by a 5-2 vote during a last-minute, special meeting that lacked opportunity for public input.
The decision drew an outcry from some residents, who questioned the logic and motives behind the choice to further fund the city budget.
“There is a lot of need. There’s a lot of businesses that still have a lot of needs. … It doesn’t make sense, the allocation toward city operations,” Nicole Yanes, a Nogales resident, told Garino and the council during a call to the public at a subsequent meeting in December.
According to City Manager Edward Dickie, the council can still change how the money is allocated.
Under the initial resolution, the city’s Planning and Zoning Department received about $357,000. But during the Feb. 8 study session, Dickie told the councilmembers they could potentially draw more ARPA funds from other departments into planning and zoning – something that could allow the city to assist the Morley businesses.
“That was the direction, the order that was passed by the previous council. … We can go with these numbers or you guys can say, ‘Hey, we think we need to put more money here,’” Dickie said.
The next Nogales City Council meeting is slated for 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.