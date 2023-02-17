aerial shot

Construction barriers span the west side of Morley Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3. Later on, contractors began working with large, black bypass pipes along the street – something local employees say could pose a danger to elderly pedestrians.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Last Friday afternoon, pedestrians walked gingerly onto a low, narrow ramp placed on Morley Avenue and Court Street – a makeshift detour meant to offset the effects of a months-long downtown construction project.

Two blocks south, Jorge Felix surveyed the reflective road barriers and large, black pipes surrounding the front of his clothing store, Felix Warehouse. Some shoppers drifted in and out of the building; next door, a shop filled with electronic merchandise appeared completely empty of customers.

traffic cones

Construction materials and traffic barriers wind along the western side of Morley Avenue.
Morley Construction

Construction site signs caution drivers against parking on the west side of Morley Avenue.
walkway

An elevated walkway assists pedestrians during a months-long construction project on Morley Avenue.
chi's friday

Shoppers walk north on Morley Avenue Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.


