For months, a 32-bed facility that once housed the county’s juvenile detention center has been sitting dormant on Congress Drive.
Now, the county’s justice of the peace and several health advocates are pitching an idea: Why not consider using the space for a substance use disorder recovery center?
Currently, no such center exists in Santa Cruz County for individuals grappling with drug addiction. But at a County Board of Supervisors study session last month, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez, along with two Kentucky-based recovery specialists, made their case to pilot a program within the shuttered facility.
“If we have a program here, we would be able to go ahead and take (participants) from the jail immediately to the program,” Velasquez pointed out. “And we would be able to engage them in that immediately.”
The program would be loosely based on Recovery Kentucky, a statewide model that works to provide not only substance use recovery, but housing security, for participants.
The plan would involve a 30-bed facility to start, according to Deputy County Attorney Kim Hunley.
The first pilot facility would likely house men in recovery – then, Hunley said at the study session, the county would continue looking into funding for a women’s center.
“We may have to stagger them,” she added, “because I understand it’s quite an endeavor to get one off the ground.”
In past years, Velasquez has launched specialty courts within the county, allowing programming for individuals with substance use disorder and mental illness.
But, he told the supervisors, “we wanted to go ahead and take this to another level.”
No concrete action was taken at the study session. Two days later, however, a group of county officials and health advocates met with representatives of the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix. There, Velasquez said, the idea got traction.
“It was a very successful presentation and they were very interested and willing to fund the project,” he told the NI Monday.
The county’s former 32-bed juvenile detention center was inaugurated in 2010 as part of a new $46 million construction project that also included a much larger adult detention center. However, the juvenile facility closed in 2022, mostly due to challenges in recruiting and retaining staff members, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink told the NI earlier this year. (The Superior Court is in charge of juvenile detention, while the Sheriff’s Office operates the adult jail.)
Now, juvenile detainees from Santa Cruz County are housed in Pinal County.
The model
Several months ago, Velasquez, along with local health advocates, flew to Kentucky to tour facilities and meet staff from the Fletcher Group, a nonprofit that provides technical assistance for long-term recovery homes.
Often, drug rehabilitation processes involve a 28-day or 60-day inpatient program.
Then, the program wraps up, and the patient leaves – tasked with avoiding any relapses.
“Insurance stops paying and you’re told to go back on the street, do a 12-step program,” said Jennifer White, the director of health initiatives at the Fletcher Group.
The long-term model is different, said White, who entered long-term recovery herself more than 15 years ago.
“Because it’s a long term peer-led model, what this allows is (for) somebody just to breathe,” she added addressing the BOS last month.
On average, she estimated, the long-term model involves spending six to nine months in recovery housing. During that period, participants undergo a “non-medical” detox, along with therapy, life skills training, and treatment reminiscent of the widely used 12-step program.
Tony White, director of outreach at the Fletcher Group, emphasized the communal environment within the long-term recovery housing model. Peers, he said, hold “accountability meetings” several times each week to review each other’s behavior within the group setting.
“I’m an (alumnus) of the model from 2003 in Louisville,” he added. “And it just flat-out saved my life.”
In Santa Cruz County
Nationwide, drug-related arrests and overdoses have shown no sign of stopping – a trend that’s also reflected in citywide and countywide data.
In 2019, the Nogales Fire Department reported 19 overdoses. One of them was fatal. By 2020, the pandemic took hold and those numbers more than doubled: NFD reported 44 overdoses and three overdose-related deaths.
In 2021, the numbers continued surging, with 63 overdoses and seven deaths reported by NFD alone. Ultimately, fire stations throughout the county began offering free naloxone, an overdose-reversal medication, to community members who ask for it.
When a drug-related arrest occurs, local law enforcement can refer the individual to certain resources, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway.
Often, people are referred to HOPE, Incorporated, a behavioral health center with an outpatient facility in Nogales. In some cases, the Sheriff’s Office might contact CODAC, which provides transitional housing and recovery treatment. Still, CODAC is 60 miles north in Tucson.
“That would be neat if we had something like CODAC. Where we could just refer people to a program like that,” Hathaway said. “Or where the judges would have that option.”
At the April study session, the idea was met with support from the county supervisors.
“I think the model that you’re presenting to us here today is a model that I believe could work in our community,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz told the Fletcher Group representatives.
Still, questions about funding bubbled up.
“I think we’re getting into the weeds,” said District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker, after a question was asked regarding the facility’s location. “We’ve got to get the funding first.”
At past centers, Jennifer White told the supervisors, much of the funding was federal, procured through tax credits and grants. The Fletcher Group itself provides free technical assistance for the development of such centers, according to Hunley – meaning assistance from Jennifer and Tony White won’t cost the county.
“They’ve flown out here on the Fletcher Group’s dime,” Hunley told the supervisors. “They’ll continue to provide that free support to us, and they even have a transition team that they think can help us get our program up and running.”
So far, the proposal has not resurfaced in any county agendas since the April 18 meeting. But according to Velasquez, conversations with the Fletcher Group are continuing.
“We continue to meet with Fletcher Group and (are) initiating the financial component of the project before structuring the recovery center,” he told the NI in an email Monday.