Juvenile

The Santa Cruz County Juvenile Detention Center in Nogales has been vacant since last year. Some are suggesting it could be converted into a recovery center for people with addictions.

 File photo by Kendal Blust

For months, a 32-bed facility that once housed the county’s juvenile detention center has been sitting dormant on Congress Drive.

Now, the county’s justice of the peace and several health advocates are pitching an idea: Why not consider using the space for a substance use disorder recovery center?



Tags

Load comments