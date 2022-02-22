The Nogales City Council has approved a measure allowing the city to sell pension obligation bonds.
The measure, passed earlier this month at a special meeting, marks a definitive step in the city’s effort to reduce its growing public safety pension debt.
“This is a big vote, Mayor,” City Attorney Michael Masse commented, moments before all present council members voted in favor of the resolution. (Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez was not on hand for the vote.)
A report presented at the Feb. 9 meeting asserts that selling the municipal bonds would help shrink the city’s snowballing debt. Projections presented to the council predict that the bonds could save the city $6.8 million over the next 17 years as it works to repay the pension liability.
The bond market, however, is not always predictable, as financial advisor Michael Vasquez reminded the council several times. Factors like oscillating interest rates on the bonds can change what the city actually saves.
Once the bonds are issued, Vasquez said at a Jan. 12 meeting, what happens next is largely “up to the market, up to chance.”
Still, after hours of deliberation, the council decided that taking the risk of pension obligation bonds would outweigh the risk of doing nothing about the looming debt.
“If we choose not to do (the measure),” Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said moments before the vote, “the debt doesn't go away.”
How it works
Now that the measure has been approved, the city plans to sell municipal bonds to investors. City officials agreed to pledge tax revenue as collateral for those who purchase the bonds.
In other words, in the event that Nogales cannot repay the bonds, city officials will repay investors using revenue from sales tax, fines, permit fees and other similar means of income collected by the city.
The city must also pay interest to the investors for the bond sales twice a year. And that interest rate can change – though general interest rates have been low for municipal bonds as of late, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It’s a similar approach to that of Santa Cruz County; saddled with millions of dollars in pension debt, county supervisors approved the sale of pension obligation bonds last fall.
And within weeks of approving the sales last November, the county sold nearly $9.2 million in municipal bonds by Dec. 14.
Stonegarden funds questioned
The city’s unfunded liability comes from years of paying more in pensions to retired city first responders – namely, police officers and firefighters – than what the pension fund is taking in from contributions and/or investments.
According to data from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the fire department has more than $17.5 million in unfunded pension liability, while the city’s police department has accumulated more than $16.3 million. The data concerns liabilities accumulated as of June 30, 2021.
It’s a debt that’s been growing for years. At the Feb. 9 meeting, Councilman Hector Bojorquez inquired when the liability began to escalate.
“The reason I ask is, a lot of people … they think this came up to us maybe two years ago,” Bojorquez said.
During the session, though, nobody could pin down an exact point when the debt began growing – though they agreed it was a long-running problem.
“But I really wish we would have worked on this … back then,” Mayor Arturo Garino said.
Several factors, however, have been highlighted time and time again for growing pension debt nationwide: higher life expectancies, for example, are requiring cities and towns to pay pensions for a longer duration.
And locally, both the city and county continue to accept grant funding from Operation Stonegarden. The federal program pays overtime hours to local cops and deputies if they help enforce federal immigration law. That overtime payment, however, later translates into higher pensions for first responders – and more debt for Nogales and Santa Cruz County.
During the Feb. 9 meeting, Councilwoman Liza Montiel questioned how much Operation Stonegarden affects the city’s continually growing debt. But Massee responded that it would be difficult to find a solid answer.
“It’s really hard to run that calculation, to come up with any hard numbers,” Massee said.
Still, Montiel pressed, “I don’t want to leave this meeting without mentioning how the Stonegarden funds I feel attribute to this unfunded liability.”
And, she added, “We’re going to continue from what I understand receiving Stonegarden funds. So I wanted to bring that up.”
Garino cut the conversation short, stating that a discussion of Stonegarden funding was not on the meeting’s agenda. But he admitted that “eventually,” the council would have to address Stonegarden and its place in the city’s budget.