Neighborhood committees. An economic development director. A tourism office for Mexican citizens.
With primary election day weeks away, candidates for Nogales City Council pitched a number of ideas last Wednesday evening at a public forum. While only four of the seven candidates showed up for the event, those in attendance endorsed a more transparent, communicative City Council – in some cases advocating for new positions and assignments at City Hall.
“City Council has been doing a very poor job in communicating with the community,” said Miguel “Mike” Melendez, a businessman who previously ran for council, mayor and county supervisor. Melendez suggested that the city assign each councilmember to one geographical district within the city to foster more hyperlocal interaction between residents and city representatives.
Councilman Hector Bojorquez – the only incumbent councilmember who attended – proposed that the city form neighborhood committees and other subgroups that could meet with the council.
“And listen to their ideas and their needs,” he added. “Are they having good enough lighting? Do they have the streets in good condition?”
Jose “Joe” Agosttini, a retired law enforcement officer, described a plan to “get back to basics” in facilitating community involvement.
“What the old cops used to do, walk the streets, making myself known,” he added. “And also invite people to come over to City Hall and meet with us, meet with me.”
And former mayor and councilman John Doyle pushed for public reminders that would further enable the public to attend and tune into meetings.
“So we can make better decisions,” he added.
While candidates bounced around suggestions and plans, sometimes criticizing the council’s recent dynamics, few voices defended any actions from the current administration.
Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez, Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz and challenger Vicente Gonzalez – all vying for a council seat – were absent from the public forum, leaving a blind spot for the several dozen residents who attended.
Aiding revitalization
At Wednesday’s council candidates’ forum, along with the mayoral forum held the same evening, contenders urged, time and time again, for economic development and revitalization.
But how would they make it happen?
All candidates pushed for more collaboration with local businesses and prospective businesses – creating incentives to build in Nogales and assisting with establishment processes.
“Permits that are easier for (the businesses) to start with,” Doyle said. “They’ve got to be able to cut ‘em some slack.”
Multiple times, Agosttini suggested that Nogales take a page from Tucson’s recent playbook – pitching a meeting with City of Tucson representatives to discuss the development of the Fourth Avenue corridor.
He also pointed to ideas like Vamos a Tucson, an office the Tucson Mayor’s Office established in Hermosillo, Sonora that encourages tourism from Mexican residents.
“Where they offer a lot of discounts, coupons,” to local Tucson businesses, he added.
Bojorquez pitched a new city position altogether.
“The city also needs to hire an economic development director or planner,” he said. “We need somebody in place that can work especially on that.”
Melendez, meanwhile, encouraged the council to “focus” and meet more often – rather than its current, once-a-month schedule.
“Nogales is turning into a ghost town,” he said. “Why is Green Valley growing? Why is Sahuarita growing?
And despite receiving millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the city has used the money to pay down pension debt for police and fire employees.
Speaking Wednesday, Agosttini said if that was true, “that’s wrong.”
Bojorquez, however, defended the move, citing its legality. (Technically, federal guidelines allow cities to use COVID-19 relief funds for pension debt in limited circumstances.)
Who showed, who didn’t
The candidates who did not attend the forum gave varying reasons for their absence.
Gonzalez informed the NI on Thursday that he had intended to go to the forum, but encountered a medical emergency with one of his foster children. He added that he hadn’t been aware of who attended or missed the event.
Melendez-Lopez and Diaz, meanwhile, attended a Fourth of July event that evening held by the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora.
In comments to the NI Thursday morning, Melendez-Lopez said she’d never received an invitation to the event. If the Chamber of Commerce had reached out to her through her city email or phone number, she added, she wouldn’t have caught it.
“They know I use my personal phone and business email,” she said. “The city phone is still in a box, just like the day it was delivered to me.”
Diaz was the only candidate to tell the forum’s organizers in advance that he wouldn’t attend, according to a representative from the Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event along with the local Realtors association.
Speaking to the NI Friday morning, Diaz said he’d already made the commitment to attend the consulate event.
“It’s pretty essential that we go to those and represent the city because there’s a lot of people that go from the maquiladoras, people from government, and we do a lot of networking,” Diaz said.
He said he wasn’t aware that Vice-Mayor Melendez-Lopez would also be there.
Notably, Mayor Arturo Garino, who’s running for a third term in office, did not attend the mayoral forum, held the same evening. Garino did not respond to a phone call and voicemail seeking comment.
As the forum concluded last Wednesday night, several audience members expressed disappointment in the mixed turnout from the mayoral and council candidates.
“That is so embarrassing for the entire community,” Agosttini said on his way out. “They should have been here.”