Following Jorge Maldonado’s resignation from the Nogales City Council, the city’s six remaining councilmembers swiftly and unanimously appointed Octavio Gradillas, Jr. to fill the position on Wednesday.
While proposing the appointment, Mayor Arturo Garino listed Gradillas’ accomplishments, adding that Gradillas “has accepted to be a council member.”
Moments later, Garino made a motion to appoint Gradillas; the council voted unanimously in favor with no discussion.
Maldonado, who was elected to the council in 2020, resigned from his post to run for Nogales mayor. State law requires elected officials to resign from their current post if they choose to run for another office.
The rule applies to all salaried, elected officials – with the exception of those serving the last year of their incumbent term. That’s why Garino and three councilmembers seeking reelection this year have not stepped down.
During Wednesday’s regular meeting, the council seat usually occupied by Maldonado was empty; sitting instead in the audience, Maldonado stepped up to the podium to thank staff and voters, and to briefly reflect on his time as a councilman.
“I have decided to step down and hopefully come back soon,” he said, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Maldonado for mayor.”
According to documents from City Clerk Leticia Robinson, Maldonado and Garino will be the only two candidates on the ballot in the approaching mayoral race. The deadline to register in the mayoral election – April 4 – passed earlier this week.
Under state law, Gradillas will now serve on the council for the remainder of Maldonado’s four-year term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
“I think a lot of my past experiences with the city and city government, I can bring a lot to the table,” Gradillas told the NI Thursday morning.
Gradillas served with the Nogales Police Department for 22 years before retiring in 2014 with the rank of lieutenant.
Garino also cited Gradillas’ graduation from the FBI National Academy, his former membership with the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and his time serving as athletic director for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County.
These days, Gradillas said, he’s continuing work as a real estate agent and serves as operations manager for a local security company. He serves on the City of Nogales Board of Adjustments, according to Garino.
When asked what issues he found particularly pressing for the city, Gradillas replied that he intends to be “brought up to speed” first.
“I would first want to get informed and find out what actually is going on before I tackle anything, or say anything about anything,” he said. “I think knowledge is the best tool we can bring.”
No discussion
Until Wednesday evening, Gradillas’ pending appointment was not disclosed publicly. Although an item regarding Maldonado’s replacement was added to the agenda a little more than 24 hours prior to the meeting – in accordance with Arizona’s Open Meeting Law – the document did not mention a specific candidate who was being considered.
And while the appointment was listed as a discussion item, no member of the council other than Garino spoke about the appointment, and nobody asked any questions. Instead, the council approved the motion quickly, before moving on to its next item.
Generally, any discussion “presented to the public body for a decision” is meant to be available to the public, according to the state’s Open Meeting Law. The statute directs elected officials to avoid “actions that may appear to remove discussions and decisions from public view.”
On Thursday afternoon, Gradillas was sworn in to the council at a brief ceremony.