The Nogales mayor and council are preparing to interview three candidates for the long-vacant position of city manager.
The interviews are set to be held during a public meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 in the council chambers at City Hall.
According to a meeting agenda, the three candidates – Edward Dickie of Prescott Valley, Robert “Fritz” VanVolkenburgh of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Gerald Flannery of Centennial, Colo. – will be interviewed individually: Dickie at 1:15 p.m., VanVolkenburgh at 2:15 p.m. and Flannery at 3:15 p.m.
The agenda also calls for the mayor and council to meet in a closed-door executive session “to discuss or consider possible selection for employment of candidates for city manager.”
Council meetings are open to the public, and the city generally livestreams the meetings on its YouTube channel.
According to Dickie’s resume, he has 13 years of experience as a city/town manager and two as an assistant to a city manager.
He is currently working as the town manager of Dewey-Humboldt, Ariz., a small community in Yavapai County, and has also managed the town of St. James, N.C. (August 2019 to May 2021), the city of Santa Clara, Utah (March 2012 to June 2019) and the city of North Ogden, Utah (January 2008 to March 2012). He was the assistant to the city manager of Ivins City, Utah from January 2006 to January 2008.
Dickie earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and Earth resources from Utah State University (1994) and a master’s in public administration/management from the University of Nebraska (2006), his resume says.
VanVolkenburgh has been working since 2018 as the chief of staff to a county commissioner in Brevard County, Fla. For the two years prior to that, he was the Brevard County finance manager, and he worked from 2013 to 2016 as an internal auditor for that county’s court clerk, according to his resume.
VanVolkenburgh’s resume lists an educational background that includes a B.S. in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo (1986), a B.A. in political science from the University of Oregon (1993), a J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (1998) and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. His work history includes operating a ferry boat, working at a bank, teaching English in Japan, running a private law firm and working as a criminal prosecutor for the state of Florida.
Flannery has spent the past 10-plus years as the CEO/general manager of the Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Community Association, which he describes in his resume as “one of the largest master-planned communities in the United States.” He previously worked from July 2007 to December 2011 as the city manager of Commerce City, Colo., and served as deputy county manager for Coconino County, Ariz. from December 2001 to July 2007.
According to his resume, Flannery was the Sahuarita (Ariz.) town manager from October 1999 to May 2001, and also worked in a position equivalent to assistant town manager in Marana from September 1993 to October 1999.
Flannery has a B.S. in geography, with an emphasis in urban planning, from ASU, his resume says.
A long and winding road
The interviews represent a relatively rapid advance in a long search process that has suffered several setbacks. And the fact that all three are set to be held in open session shows the city taking a step toward better transparency in what has been a decidedly secretive process.
As recently as Jan. 5, a representative of CPS HR, a California-based recruiter hired by the city, said six people had applied for the job during the latest iteration of the search, but none met the minimum qualifications. As a result, the representative said, the firm was planning to expand its outreach.
By Feb. 2, CPS HR said it had collected more than two dozen recently submitted applications, and a week later, the mayor and council held an executive session to review them. City Attorney Mike Massee, who is also serving as acting manager, told the NI at the time that the council was “hopefully” moving toward the interview stage.
The City of Nogales has been seeking a chief administrator since the council and former manager Edward Johnson agreed to part ways in May 2020. Johnson left after only four months on the job after repeatedly clashing with officials, especially Mayor Arturo Garino.
In August 2020, the mayor and council voted to reach out to four contenders who didn’t get the manager job during the search that resulted in Johnson’s hiring. When that approach didn’t work, the council agreed to pay $35,000 to CPS HR to help find a new manager.
But even with a professional recruiter in charge, the search was slow to develop.
At one point, CPS HR provided three candidates to potentially fill the job on a temporary basis. But the council rejected the temp managers, saying the cost of hiring one was too high.
Last fall, CPS HR presented 11 permanent manager candidates from an initial pool of 31 applicants for the council to consider in executive session. The council then conducted video interviews with three hopefuls behind closed doors before choosing to interview one candidate in person.
But when the mayor and council couldn’t come to terms with their single finalist, they started over.
What’s more, the city initially refused to disclose the names of the other two candidates who had been interviewed, despite a 30-year-old Arizona Supreme Court ruling that established that the names and resumes of anyone who is interviewed for such a position be disclosed to the public.
A week after a story in the NI exposed the city’s legally unfounded position, the mayor and council emerged from yet another closed-door meeting and voted to “direct staff to waive names, records and audio recordings of city manager applicants who had been interviewed in executive session.”
Throughout it all, the city has relied on a string of acting managers, including Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, who filled post during two separate six-month terms, and then-Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson, who now serves as the city’s housing director.
Massee took on the role in December, despite concern from some on the council that there could be a conflict of interest in having him perform the duties of manager and attorney at the same time.