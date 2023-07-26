melendez, doyle

Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez listens to Councilman John Doyle during a May 2 session. Last Tuesday, tensions bubbled over whether the city should fund the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales – an organization of which Melendez-Lopez is president – to facilitate the annual Fiestas Patrias celebration.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Two weeks after voting to allocate $100,000 to two local nonprofits, the Nogales City Council tabled a motion last Tuesday to fund the long-established Fiestas Patrias: an event held each September to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.

During the same meeting, the council tabled action on a separate item concerning a local music and arts festival slated for October.

Nogales council members appeared at odds over how – and whether – to fund the annual Fiestas Patrias event after local non-profit, the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales, requested more than $10,000 in funding along with in-kind support. Here, singer Pupis Castro performs during the 2022 event.


