Two weeks after voting to allocate $100,000 to two local nonprofits, the Nogales City Council tabled a motion last Tuesday to fund the long-established Fiestas Patrias: an event held each September to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.
During the same meeting, the council tabled action on a separate item concerning a local music and arts festival slated for October.
It comes as the council reconsiders how to approve and categorize financial support for community events.
Each year, the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales organizes Fiestas Patrias in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate. The city, in turn, provides in-kind support – for instance, local police officers and EMTs, who provide security at the hours-long festival.
But this year, the Cultural Arts Committee requested an additional $10,550 from the city, on top of the in-kind support. According to the committee’s proposal, the extra money would be used for a number of expenses, including a sound engineer, musical performances, and marketing.
“The thing is, we don’t have the money right now. That’s why we are asking the city to help us sponsor it,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, who also serves on the Cultural Arts Committee.
“The Cultural Arts Committee is going to be paying part of it, and the (Consulate) is also sponsoring the event,” she added.
The new request for funding drew scrutiny among some council members, who questioned the city’s own role in funding community events with taxpayer dollars.
“It’s supposed to be funded by individuals or businesses that want to sponsor it,” said Councilman John Doyle. “I think what the committee needs to do is go and knock on doors … I’m sure within a couple of weeks they’ll get the money they need.”
Melendez-Lopez, however, cited the committee’s years of work, estimating that the nonprofit had racked up $45,000 in sponsorships for previous city-affiliated events.
“This is the first time we’re asking the city to help us do the event,” Melendez-Lopez said. “And my God, they’re questioning how much money are we going to spend? Come on. What about the past 12 years?”
Doyle, along with Councilwoman Liza Montiel, acknowledged the importance of the cultural celebration. Still, both council members noted, the $10,550 would come from public funds.
“For me it’s not a matter of not appreciating my culture, or my heritage, or whatever have you,” Montiel said. “It is a matter of public funds.”
“We’re supposed to be the good stewards of the taxpayers here in the community… Once we start giving funds like this, we’re going to have a long line,” Doyle added.
City funding, nonprofits
Recently, the city approved its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024, reserving $150,000 for “agency services.” And council members have already allocated a chunk of that funding – $100,000 – to two local nonprofits, contributing $50,000 each to the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.
In return, both organizations are expected to assist and promote the city, providing monthly reports to the council on their activities and progress.
The council voted to fund the two organizations earlier this month. During that vote, Melendez-Lopez questioned the magnitude of the financial contributions, noting that other nonprofits, including the Cultural Arts Committee, had requested funding from the city. She also questioned the city’s $50,000 contribution to the chamber of commerce in particular, citing miscommunication with the organization in previous years.
“My experience with the chamber of commerce isn’t that good … in the past we asked for a report every month, we (hadn’t) gotten the report,” Melendez-Lopez said.
After hearing presentations from the chamber and port authority, the council ultimately approved funding for both groups.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla, who’d voted to fund the chamber and port authority, questioned the decision to table funding for Fiestas Patrias.
“Last time we approved two (nonprofits) at 100 grand. … Now, we’re concerned,” Bonilla said. “Now, we want to slam the brakes on everything. Now, we’re being frugal with our money.
The remaining 50K
Now, $50,000 remains in the city’s “agency services” reserve. And technically, the city could allocate part of that funding to fill the Cultural Arts Committee’s request – providing money for Fiestas Patrias.
“Do we have the funding? The answer would be yes,” said Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez.
Still, he told the council, “It’s your decision, (how) you want to use those $50,000.”
Mayor Jorge Maldonado suggested tabling the item, which had already been tabled from a previous meeting. And while the majority of the council agreed on tabling the item for future discussion, Melendez-Lopez did not.
“I’d rather have you say ‘no’ than ‘go ahead, table it,’ and wait. … This is almost here,” Melendez-Lopez said of the September event. “So we have to keep going. If you are not going to really fund the event let me know, say no and that’s it. I’ll find out and I’ll call the other people working with this, and try and find out other sources.”
“I move to table,” Maldonado later insisted.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, the city also heard a proposal for a public music and arts festival in Nogales, planned for Oct. 21.
“It’s designed to be a free event, no charge to the community for the arts, music, food and fun,” said Hilltop Gallery President Elizabeth Weatherbie, who pitched the idea to the council.
Unlike the Cultural Arts Committee, Weatherbie noted that the Hilltop Gallery was only requesting in-kind support from the city and had already begun seeking other sources of funding.
“We have reached out to numerous funders, donors, sponsors who have shown and expressed interest,” Weatherbie told the council.
“If we say the City of Nogales says, ‘yes,’ then they are more than likely to say ‘yes’ as well.”
“You’re not relying on the city for funding,” Doyle asked.
“Not at all,” Weatherbie replied. “It’s all in kind.”
Ultimately, the city tabled any possible action on voting to support the music festival after a nearly hour-long discussion on how the city should categorize the event. City staff also requested further information on how much in-kind support the city would provide for the festival.
“I think everybody’s positive on this,” Maldonado said of the festival before moving on. “Legally, we just want to make sure we get it right.”