The Nogales mayor and council voted on Wednesday not to proceed with efforts to hire the only city manager candidate they had identified as a finalist, deciding instead to repost the position with a lower salary range.
It wasn’t clear why the council walked away from the possible appointment of candidate Adolfo Bailon. The decision came after a long executive session held behind closed doors, and there was no discussion after the elected officials returned to open session.
Following the meeting, officials either declined to comment or did not return messages, and a voice message left with Bailon was not returned by press time.
The mayor and council will now look for new candidates by advertising the position at a salary range of $115,000 to $125,000, down from the previously advertised range of $130,000 to $150,000.
Again, it was unclear why they decided to lower the salary range, a move that could discourage more experienced candidates from applying.
Former manager Edward Johnson was hired in January 2020 at an annual salary of $140,000 following a search in which the range was set at $135,000 to $160,000. His predecessor, Frank Felix, earned $135,000 a year. Deputy City Manager John Kissinger is currently being paid an annualized rate of $135,000 while he serves as interim manager.
The city has been without a permanent manager since the council and Johnson agreed to part ways in May 2020 after a tumultuous four-month relationship.
The city’s elected officials and staff initially tried to conduct their own search for a replacement, but came up empty. Meanwhile, when a staffing firm provided the city in October 2020 with an experienced candidate to serve in the position on a six-month interim basis, they rejected the deal as too costly.
In March, the mayor and council agreed to hire California-based recruiting firm CPS HR at a cost of $35,000 to help land a manager. Kissinger previously told the NI that the consultant worked with the city to prepare a brochure about the job that was distributed to approximately 5,735 professionals, referral sources and potential candidates via email.
From there, the search was largely carried out in secret, during a series of executive sessions. Then earlier this month, the city called a public meeting on Oct. 6 to interview a lone finalist: Bailon.
Following the meeting, a representative of CPS HR told the NI that they had received 31 total applications for the position and 11 had been presented to the council. The council then interviewed three candidates virtually behind closed doors before interviewing Bailon in person.
Now that the city has opted not to hire Bailon, they may need to find another interim manager as they continue searching for a permanent one. Kissinger is reaching the end of his latest six-month stint as acting manager, and the Nogales City Charter states that individuals can’t serve in the interim manager role for longer than six months.
Kissinger held the interim manager position for six months in 2020 after Johnson left. In December 2020, with Kissinger’s time running out, the council agreed to install Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson in the job. Six months later, they returned Kissinger to the post in a move that City Attorney Mike Massee called “something that’s not something that I would say is clearly violating the city charter.”
In the meantime, Thompson was appointed director of the city’s housing authority.