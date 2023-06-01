featured Council to decide salary for Bermudez By Angela Gervasi • Nogales International Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police Chief and Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez sits in the audience during a Nogales City Council meeting. Photo by Angela Gervasi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nogales City Council is poised to vote on a new contract for Police Chief Roy Bermudez, who took on an additional role as acting city manager in April.If the contract is approved, Bermudez would become the highest-paid employee at City Hall.Under the contract, he would earn an annual salary of $150,000 to serve simultaneously as acting city manager while continuing to lead the Nogales Police Department.The council is set to vote on the contract during a public meeting on June 7 at 6:00 p.m.City managers, who supervise department directors and day-to-day operations, are often appointed with relatively high salaries.Still, the proposed salary for Bermudez even surpasses the paycheck for former City Manager Edward Dickie, who signed a contract with the city last spring for $145,000.The salary was negotiated after the city held multiple interviews with Dickie, who had years of experience serving as manager for several cities.Dickie’s salary was set to increase to $150,000 after a year on the job. However, the former manager announced his resignation before hitting the one-year mark.If the contract for Bermudez is approved, his time as acting city manager would be nonetheless limited to six months – a term imposed by the City Charter.City Attorney Jose Luis Machado provided the NI with the potential contract in response to a public records request.Asked how city staff determined the proposed salary, Machado said he “was not privy to how or why this amount was determined.” Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Law Load comments Trending Stories Former downtown store catches fire for second time in six months SCVUSD hires new principal, elementary assistant principal Bracker blurs line between public office, private business Pierson graduates take 'first step into adulthood' BP responds to cross-border projectiles, finds ball-shaped drug bundles Tubac residents push back on housing development plans ‘A question of luck’: Post-Title 42, migrants camp at DeConcini port State budget includes $8.6M for local interchanges Local artist wins congressional art competition For hundreds at Rio Rico, a major milestone Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit