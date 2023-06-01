Bermudez.jpg

Police Chief and Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez sits in the audience during a Nogales City Council meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Nogales City Council is poised to vote on a new contract for Police Chief Roy Bermudez, who took on an additional role as acting city manager in April.

If the contract is approved, Bermudez would become the highest-paid employee at City Hall.



