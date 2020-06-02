The Nogales City Council is set to convene on Wednesday in its first meeting after council members and Eddie Johnson, the former city manager, agreed to a $35,000 separation agreement.
The council will have a chance to appoint Deputy City Manager John Kissinger as the acting city manager, a role he has filled numerous times in the past.
The appointment would also give Kissinger a raise while he serves in the role. According to an order attached to the June 3 meeting agenda, he would receive a $134,588 annual salary as acting manager, a significant bump from his current $104,826 annual pay.
The mayor and council are also slated to hear an outside consultant’s presentation on the upcoming budget process, which is off to a slow start in a year that’s expected to force cuts, with revenues down in the wake of coronavirus-related restrictions. Last year, council members spent several days in the last week of May reviewing a preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2020.
The council will talk about and potentially take action to reopen city parks. That could affect the fate of the Nogales National Little League season, which is currently on pause.
And the agenda includes a few items of internal business: appointing new members to the Planning and Zoning Commission, a report on the Easter weekend water outage, potential action related to COVID-19 reopening guidelines and actions to modify the city charter.
There will also be discussion about the city’s Fourth of July event.
City Council meetings are currently closed to the public. They can be viewed live or as an archived video on the city’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/CityofNogalesArizona.