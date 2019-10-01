The Nogales City Council is set to convene on Wednesday afternoon to consider several ongoing projects.
At a 4 p.m. study session, the mayor and council will discuss plans for the City Hall Annex, the former Chase Bank building that has sat vacant since the city purchased it two years ago, as well as plans for annexation, a recurring subject of discussion at the city that was most recently raised this summer by Mayor Arturo Garino.
At the 6 p.m. regular meeting, city Parks and Recreation Director Marcel Bachelier will give an update on plans at Teyechea Park and present a design for a proposed employee fitness center behind the city’s recreation center on Hohokam Drive.
The mayor also added a discussion item related to a one-time holiday payment for city employees. Earlier this year, the council called off a planned $500 payout to all city employees, but, at a council meeting last month, a representative of a city workers union asked the council to reconsider that decision.
Both meetings are scheduled to be held at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave., and the 6 p.m. session includes a call to the public during which citizens can address the elected officials on matters of interest.