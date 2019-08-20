In a year that Nogales City Council members said required tough moves to balance the city’s ledgers, some expense accounts still saw their budget increase significantly for fiscal year 2020.
“There was no way we were going to be successful in cutting over a million dollars worth to balance the budget without really visiting certain areas,” Mayor Arturo Garino told the NI after the budget was finalized.
But one area that has continued to grow is elected officials’ travel spending.
In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, six council members (not including the mayor) racked up $64,816 in spending on “travel and training,” including conferences in cities from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. according to city documents.
Some of the trips were close to home, including a visit to the Tohono O’odham Nation for a rodeo in February, and a trip to Phoenix for the Arizona-Mexico Commission conference in June.
Others included cross-country plane travel and multi-night hotel stays, all funded by tax dollars.
So what are the taxpayers getting in return for that spending?
“My opinion is going to all these conferences really gives you ideas as to what somebody else is doing, what other cities are doing,” said Councilman Nubar Hanessian.
He pointed to a conference several years ago in San Francisco, where council members learned that the local housing authority could pay for athletic equipment and computers in subsidized housing complexes, which he said has since been implemented in Nogales.
Still, the councilmembers’ travel and training spending of nearly $65,000 last year went well over their combined budget of $48,906 ($8,151 per elected position), and was up from $49,708 spent in fiscal year 2018, $30,657 in 2017 and $26,443 in 2016.
The city’s current budget contemplates continued increases in travel spending.
The fiscal year 2019-20 budget, passed by the mayor and council last month, includes $77,050 for “contractual services” for council members, a spending category primarily made up of travel costs. In previous years, travel and training costs have accounted for all but $4,000 to $6,000 of total contractual services expenditures.
That spending raised the concern of at least one community member, who anonymously sent a document to the NI listing councilmembers’ travel expenses. In response, the NI confirmed the figures on that sheet with city staff and requested additional public records related to those expenses.
Four big trips
A significant portion of the past year’s spending came from four trips, when several council members attended multi-day conferences in Los Angeles, Miami, and two in Washington, D.C.
In September 2018, then-Councilman Joe Diaz, along with current Councilmen Nubar Hanessian, Marcelino Varona, Jr., and Robert Rojas, attended the National League of Cities’ Hispanic Elected Local Officials conference in Washington, D.C.
Then-Councilman Greg Lucero, an executive with the South32 mining company, was also scheduled to travel to Washington, but cancelled days before the trip when Gov. Doug Ducey planned a visit to a South32 site near Patagonia. City Finance Director Jeanette Parrales said the cancellation came too late for the city to receive a refund on Lucero’s conference fees, airfare and hotel stay.
In November 2018, Councilman Jorge Maldonado, along with Hanessian, Varona, Diaz and Rojas, flew to Los Angeles for the National League of Cities’ City Summit.
Earlier this year, Maldonado, Hanessian, Varona and Rojas returned to Washington D.C. – along with then-City Manager Frank Felix and Deputy City Manager John Kissinger – for the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference in March.
And in June, Maldonado, Hanessian, Varona, Rojas and newly elected Councilman Hector Bojorquez all traveled to Miami for the National Association of Latino Elected Officials’ conference.
Former Mayor John Doyle and Mayor Arturo Garino spent a combined $6,067 on travel during the previous fiscal year, but did not accompany the councilmembers or staff at any of the four out-of-state conferences.
Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, who joined the council this year, did not attend either of the major conferences in the 2019 calendar year.
The airfares to Miami and Washington, D.C. topped $600 per person, and in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., council members stayed in individual rooms at hotels costing more than $250 per night.
Hanessian flew with a family member to Los Angeles and Bojorquez and Varona were both joined by family members on the flight to Miami. The city did not pay for the airfares of family members.
“It’s not one of those deals where the people spend their time at the pool,” Hanessian said, adding that he had not gone to the beach or golfing during the city trips.
In reports following the conferences, councilmembers highlighted the learning and networking opportunities that they afforded, but when Rojas – also a member of the governing board of Nogales Unified School District – described his experience at the NALEO conference during a recent NUSD board meeting, he noted that the trips were “hard work,” in part because “we had to get up early.”
Superintendent Fernando Parra interjected, laughing: “What are you saying, Mr. Rojas? Isn’t that a vacation time?”
“It’s not a vacation time!” Rojas responded. “It’s work.”