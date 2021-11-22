Councilman George Maldonado’s frequent use of his cellphone during meetings came to a head when his colleague on the dais, Saulo Bonilla, requested the matter be placed on a council agenda.
At a regular meeting on Nov. 3, Bonilla avoided calling Maldonado out directly and said he raised the matter because he had heard “comments and concerns from constituents seeing some council members even up here on the dais” on the phone.
“They asked why they were on the phone when they were working to which I did not have an answer,” Bonilla said. “Another thing that has caused concern is that when we are in an executive meeting and discussing very delicate issues, I find it interesting that certain council members are texting or even taking phone calls.”
At least for the optics, Bonilla said, council members should “just shut off our phones. We owe it to our constituents.”
Agreeing with Bonilla, Mayor Arturo Garino asked City Attorney Michael Massee if he could draft a policy to address cellphone use during meetings. Massee said his office could come up with rules specifically related to cellphone use. He later noted, however, that the last time the council adopted rules and procedures was in 2004 and this matter could be part of a “broader document” they could consider.
Massee reminded the council too that they are within their authority to simply make a motion “to say that it will be deemed out of order if someone is using the phone on the dais or in executive session.”
However, there was no interest expressed in updating the council’s rules and procedures or handling the matter with a simple motion.
Garino asked Bonilla, “Do you think a policy would be a lot better? Bonilla affirmed that “Yes, I think we could make a policy on that.”
Maldonado let on that the issue had been raised in a recent executive session and that Bonilla was out of line by divulging matters that are discussed during those meetings. He maintains his work in the produce industry requires him to be available by phone “almost 24/7.”
He said he knew that Bonilla’s agenda item was “aimed to me. I work. I’m one of the few council people who works almost 24/7. I have a child, a son who has a heart issue. I’ve been 24/7 for all his life. He’s 28. I would appreciate if the council would take that into consideration.”
Ultimately, he tacitly conceded: “We’re … human beings, I understand. People gave me their vote. Let’s make sure everybody uses (the phone) for the right thing.”
Councilwoman Lisa Montiel suggested the policy should cover staff’s use of phones when conducting city business including executive session. Massee explained that there’s a distinction between council policy and general rules for staff.
Massee reminded Garino, however, that “at all times you are the chairman of meetings and if you want to call someone out of order, I think that is something that is vested in your discretion.”
Rather than him exerting that authority and having the elected officials “police ourselves,” Garino told Massee he preferred it be handled by consensus.
“I’ve always respected policy more than anything else, because they are so easy to … and this is something that could be written by you and offered to us and then we can make a decision if that’s how we want to proceed.”
Contacted on Friday, Massee said he had not yet put together a proposed policy saying, he is “still working on it.”
The Nov. 3 discussion followed a similar, though more heated exchange at the council’s previous regular meeting in October, when Bonilla added an item to the agenda after Massee wrote a memo to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on behalf of Maldonado after the councilman suffered allegedly rough treatment at the Mariposa Port of Entry. In that case, Bonilla took the lead in interrogating Massee and Maldonado on the matter, which he said had led to concerns among constituents.