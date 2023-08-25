A move on the part of Santa Cruz County this week staved off a higher tax rate for property owners within the Little Red, or Santa Cruz Elementary School District.
When the Board of Supervisors approved the final budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 earlier this month, it had included a levy of $4.10 per $100 of assessed valuation – an estimated $488,111 – for properties in the district to defray Little Red students’ high school tuition.
But at a special session on Monday, in light of new recommendations by the Arizona Property Tax Oversight Commission, the supervisors amended the tax rate to $1.65 per $100 of assessed value, which is expected to generate about $197,099.
“The reason why we did the meeting was to assure that the residents of Little Red were not overtaxed,” Chris Young, chief deputy of the County School Superintendent’s Office, told the NI on Thursday.
Combined with Little Red’s own tax rate of $5.64 per $100 of assessed value, property owners within its boundaries will now pay an estimated $7.29 tax rate for the current fiscal year – slightly lower than last year’s tax rate of $7.44.
Little Red, Young noted, is considered a “Type 03” district – meaning it doesn’t have a high school within its boundaries. Previously, he said, state law required the district to include a high school tuition charge in its tax rate, which was then used to pay the high schools that Little Red students decided to attend.
However, to remedy an issue of high schools charging varied tuition rates, that state law was changed to establish a uniform amount to cover tuition for students that reside in a Type 03 district, like Little Red.
“The intent of this law was so that everybody would pay the same amount of tuition, so that at the Type 03 school districts, there’d be equity,” Young told the board of supervisors.
Another amendment in the law, he said, shifted responsibility, from the school district to the county, to include that tuition charge in its property taxes – known as the Type 03 District Local Aid for Common Schools Tax.
He added that the changes to the law were approved last year, but this will be the first year the changes play out.
“This year, Little Red did not levy for that tuition amount. It’s not in their budget because now it’s a county tax instead of a school district tax,” Young told the NI.
So on Aug. 1, he said, the county approved the $4.10 tax rate – an amount set by the Arizona Department of Education – to cover high school tuition for Little Red students.
But, “if we were to charge them that, they would be way over their cap,” Young told the board on Monday.
So that rate was amended under state law after the Property Tax Oversight Commission ruled that residents should instead be charged a “Qualifying Tax Rate” of $1.65.
That means Little Red taxpayers will pay for roughly 40 percent of the $488,111 the Arizona Department of Education had said was needed to cover the costs of high school tuition for SCED. Now, questions remain about what funds will cover the remaining 60 percent, Young said.
“This is still an ongoing issue as far as where the rest of the fundings are going to come from,” he said. “I can say my opinion, but that doesn’t mean it’s right: It should come from the state.”