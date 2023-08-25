little red

The Little Red Schoolhouse, located at 7 Duquesne Rd.

 Photo by Genesis Lara

A move on the part of Santa Cruz County this week staved off a higher tax rate for property owners within the Little Red, or Santa Cruz Elementary School District.

When the Board of Supervisors approved the final budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 earlier this month, it had included a levy of $4.10 per $100 of assessed valuation – an estimated $488,111 – for properties in the district to defray Little Red students’ high school tuition.



Tags

Load comments