Gone are the days when stray or abandoned dogs and cats were caught and caged to be warehoused in a raggedy facility within a stone’s throw of the old Nogales landfill.
While challenges remain for the Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control Department – such as a space too tight for its current needs – its successes have been impressive.
In 2000, for example, 1,080 dogs and cats were euthanized, but last year, that figure was down to 478, according to data provided by Lt. Jose Peña, who directs the Animal Care and Control Department.
“We began to work with rescues from within Santa Cruz County approximately 17 years ago,” Peña said. When the only two local rescues floundered for various reasons, he said, the center was forced to seek organizations outside the county. They have since expanded their affiliation to more than 50 organizations.
“Rescues are our No. 1 animal-saving operation,” he said, noting that rescue organizations helped save the lives of 458 dogs in 2022. “If not for rescues, our euthanasia numbers would be way higher.”
Peña also has digital tools he didn’t have in 2000, including Petfinder.com and AdoptaPet.com where the public has easy access to view pets available for adoption. And within about six months, the County Animal Care and Control Facebook page amassed more than 1,100 followers. Just hours after an NI reporter went to take photos for this story earlier this month, four dogs had been adopted.
Stacy Van Dyke is part of Peña’s network. She offers a sort of halfway house for dogs on the so-called dreaded “e-list” of pets that are scheduled to be euthanized. She’s a liaison between animal care facilities and rescue operations. She also helps find homes that will foster these pets and is a prime example of how the vast network can keep animals from being killed.
“I work with lots of dedicated rescues to place the dogs (from) Santa Cruz,” she said. “I also work well with the animal control officers and supervisors. I think after a few years of coordinated efforts we are seeing a much better number of live releases.”
Local partnership
The Santa Cruz Humane Society is now the sole rescue organization in Santa Cruz County. It emerged to continue its mission to save dogs and cats with new energy and purpose following some internal strife more than a decade ago and now boasts a tight relationship with the County Animal Care and Control.
“The shelter has a very good working relationship with animal control,” said Sue Rogers, president of the society board. “They call us when they are at capacity and we help when we can without putting stress on our own limited space. We have worked together on trying to put an end to the dog-fighting groups in Santa Cruz County which, at one point, was very prevalent.”
Another win Rogers cited was their collaboration on encouraging and ultimately requiring any adoptive dog to be micro-chipped, licensed, and spayed or neutered for their health and safety.
Consequently, “citations have drastically been reduced,” Peña said. “We are able to do more outreach and education about the importance of licensing your pets.”
He added that the spay and neuter program at the center began in 2006 and nearly 3,000 cats and dogs have been sterilized since then.
Tight quarters
Regarding space, the animal care and control facility has just 20 kennels, which is sorely inadequate considering that last year, 1,515 dogs and cats were impounded.
“Space is the main problem,” Peña said. “Once we get filled we have no choice and have to euthanize.”
The department is funded by the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County, whose officials are in discussions about moving forward with an effort to establish a new – and considerably larger – facility. For now, officials are considering the old juvenile detention center on Hohokam Drive, which would be remodeled through a potentially multi-million dollar project.
“It’s time,” said Supervisor Bruce Bracker in a meeting last fall. “It’s just a question of getting the plan done, getting the pricing and then identifying the funding.”
Now, Peña has identified a couple of potential funding sources: U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has set aside an appropriation of $500,000 for the new facility, he said, while Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is seeking an appropriation of $1.5 million. They are part of Congress’ appropriations proposal, which will likely be decided in the fall. Peña said he is also considering fundraising efforts to help offset the costs.
“We are currently participating and working with Best Friends so that, one day, we can proudly say we are a No Kill Shelter,” Peña said. The Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society aims to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue, and spay-and-neuter practices.
“When we applied for (federal) money for our new shelter they wanted to know if we were committed to becoming a no-kill shelter and our answer was a definite yes,” Peña said.