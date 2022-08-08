The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved an annual budget of more than $131.7 million for the new fiscal year last Wednesday, representing a $20 million hike from last year’s budget.
General fund expenditures, which cover the county’s core operational and administrative activities, will increase from approximately $35.5 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 to $40 million in FY 2022-23, according to the plan.
The county’s primary property tax rate remains the same as last year – about $4.05 per $100 of assessed value – though the tax is expected to bring in $605,000 more in the new fiscal year due to new construction and changes in assessed property values.
“Cognizant of an incoming recession, staff is not recommending a tax increase,” said Finance Director Mauricio Chavez during a public taxation hearing last Wednesday morning.
Federal officials have not yet declared an official recession; President Joe Biden late last month denied the possibility, citing low unemployment and new manufacturing jobs.
But in a story published last month by the NI, local residents described economic and emotional stress over the rising costs of food, gasoline and other necessary commodities. Speaking at Wednesday’s hearing, one resident described primary and secondary property taxes as a potential burden on county residents.
“I’m very concerned as well because of the recession,” District 1 Supervisor Manny Ruiz acknowledged. “Inflation going up. Everything costing more.”
The coming budget will also include a 6-percent raise for county employees – a cost-of-living adjustment, according to Chavez.
Taxes still a burden
While the property tax rate won’t rise this year in Santa Cruz County, most residents face the task of paying for other services within the county, including fire, school and flood control districts.
Kathi Campana, a Rio Rico resident who spoke during Wednesday’s call to the public, told the supervisors those taxes pile up quickly.
“People are going to be paying a sizable chunk. And if they’re on a limited income, it could be a hardship,” she said.
Campana noted that on top of county property tax, she pays taxes to the Tubac Fire District and Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
In the coming fiscal year, TFD is set to impose a tax of about $3.37 per $100 of assessed property value. And SCVUSD is slated for a total tax rate of $5.73 per $100 – no increase from last year for either district.
Ruiz acknowledged that districts – SCVUSD in particular – might depend on taxpayers to assist with bond debt. In 2019, local voters approved the school district’s $22.5 million bond sale, despite its predicted impact on taxes.
“They’re doing a lot to really improve the quality of education,” Ruiz said. “But that bond issue was approved by the voters, which we have no control over.”
What’s more, Campana added, home values have escalated in parts of Santa Cruz County. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the home value index for a Rio Rico home skyrocketed from $192,000 to $234,000 – an increase of more than 27 percent, according to data from Zillow.
Those higher prices, Campana pointed out, create more tax burden for residents paying off their homes if they contribute to an increase in assessed value by the county.
“I find it very difficult to believe that people that live in a $200,000 home can afford $3,000 a year, just for their taxes,” she said. “Everything else has gone up.”
Salary hike across the board
The new budget also includes a cost-of-living adjustment for all county employees – in other words, a six-percent salary raise, according to Chavez.
“This will also help alleviate the consumer price index of 9.1 increased percent,” he said, referencing historically high inflation levels documented by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in June.
Implementing the six-percent raise, Chavez said, will cost about $500,000 from the general fund.
That part of the budget passed with ease on Wednesday.
“I support what we’re doing here,” said Ruiz. “Trying to keep our employees.”
“Especially with fast food, all these other places increasing (wages),” echoed District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera. “We have to keep up.”
“There have been other steps ... to take care of some of the employees on the lower end of the wage scale?” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker asked.
“That’s correct,” Chavez responded, going on to describe a three-percent raise given to employees every three years.
Additionally, Chavez said, other salary adjustments will go into effect due to the rising minimum wage in Arizona. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is $12.80 per hour, and is expected to rise again in the coming year as costs of living increase – something mandated by state law.
According to county data provided to the NI, the lowest starting salary for full-time county employees is currently $28,580, designated for the positions of animal shelter attendant, office assistant and receptionist/switchboard operator. A six-percent increase would allow those positions to start at $30,295 per year.
The county’s six-percent raise alone is notably higher than the pay hike imposed recently by the City of Nogales. The city’s new budget gives employees a minimum 1.5-percent raise – though some higher-up positions, like police chief and deputy city manager, saw more dramatic pay raises.