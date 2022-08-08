Budget

Copies of the Santa Cruz County budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began on July 1. The Board of Supervisors approved the budget on Aug. 3.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved an annual budget of more than $131.7 million for the new fiscal year last Wednesday, representing a $20 million hike from last year’s budget.

General fund expenditures, which cover the county’s core operational and administrative activities, will increase from approximately $35.5 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 to $40 million in FY 2022-23, according to the plan.



