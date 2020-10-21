The Tubac Chamber of Commerce is set to host a drive-in movie this Thursday after the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the socially distanced event.
The fundraising event will feature the 1996 film “Tin Cup,” which was filmed partially in Santa Cruz County. It’s set to begin at 5 p.m. at the St. Ann’s Baseball Field in Tubac.
“What a great idea,” said Supervisor Rudy Molera, who has opposed several community events in light of the pandemic during recent months.
County Manager Jennifer St. John added that the chamber was limiting the event to 80 vehicles to ensure further social distancing.
According to an information sheet provided to the board, organizers will require all attendees to stay inside their vehicles and use a face mask whenever they exit their cars. All vehicles will be spaced six feet apart from each other.
Concession sales will be limited to pre-packaged items and single-serving popcorn, and all staff and volunteers will wear face masks.
In addition, a hand-washing station will be set up near the outdoor restrooms and hand sanitizer will be available near the concession stand, according to the info sheet.
Jeff Terrell, the county health services director, said he didn’t see any issues arising from the event.
“It’s good. At least it allows people to get out of the house, so that’ll be great for them,” Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said.
According to the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, tickets are $20 per vehicle, with a suggested donation of $50 per vehicle, and must be purchased in advance at Art Gallery H, 8 Plaza Road, or at Tumacookery, just north of the Tubac Deli and Coffee Shop in Suite N102.