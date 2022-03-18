The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a measure Tuesday to accept more than $1 million from Operation Stonegarden, a program that pays local officers to enforce federal immigration law.
During a regular public meeting, the board passed a resolution to accept $272,000 in equipment, along with $805,247 in overtime and mileage funds for Fiscal Year 2021.
That total comes to $1,077,247. According to county documents analyzed by the NI, that’s the highest Stonegarden allocation made to Santa Cruz County law enforcement in at least several years.
The pattern, however, is not new – Santa Cruz County and the City of Nogales have been accepting the funds for well over a decade.
In recent years, though, Stonegarden funding has drawn scrutiny among some, in part due to the contributing role it plays in growing pension liabilities.
During a Nogales City Council meeting last month, Councilwoman Liza Montiel broached the subject.
“I don’t want to leave this meeting,” she said at the time, “without mentioning how the Stonegarden funds, I feel, attribute to this unfunded liability.”
During Tuesday’s county meeting, the measure passed with limited discussion, though District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz acknowledged the pension problem.
“It’s always nice that we get saddled with great grants, and then we have to pay the penalty,” Ruiz said.
How it works
The Stonegarden program pays overtime dollars to local officers, if those personnel help enforce federal immigration law. However, while grant funds are supplied to Santa Cruz County, the additional overtime payments can lead to higher pensions once those deputies retire.
Of the Fiscal Year 2021 Stonegarden funds allocated to Santa Cruz County, about $470,000 was allocated toward officer salaries, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
And, she confirmed Tuesday, accepting the funds will affect the county’s pension liability, “if those salaries and overtime are used between now and June 30.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, no opposition to Stonegarden was presented during a call to the public. The vote was unanimous among the three supervisors.
Last fall, however, Santa Cruz County began directly addressing the unfunded pension liability it’s already accumulated – by selling municipal bonds.
A new approach
As of June 30, 2021, the County Sheriff’s Office had accumulated an unfunded pension liability of more than $11 million, according to data from the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
However, the county cut that debt considerably in recent months after it began selling pension obligation bonds to investors. The practice was approved last fall, and by December, county officials had sold about $9.2 million in bonds to work toward repaying the debt, according to St. John at the time.
“This’ll help the county tremendously in reducing our liability,“ St. John said in December.
In an email Wednesday morning, St. John said county officials “have not sold, and do not plan to sell” any additional bonds.
Eventually, however, the county will have to repay the bonds it did sell. According to the resolution approved last October, the bonds must be repaid to investors “no later than in the year 2040.” And in the meantime, Santa Cruz County is also paying interest twice a year.
Months after the practice was approved in Santa Cruz County, the City of Nogales began implementing the same methodology to offset its own unfunded pension liability.
At a February meeting, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino recognized that “eventually” the city council would have to address Stonegarden. Another round of funding has not appeared on the city council agenda this year, though the council last approved a routine allocation in February, 2021.
And amid concern over pension debt, some neighboring communities have stepped away from Stonegarden altogether.
In 2020, the Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected Stonegarden funding, in part due to pension liability concerns. But that drew condemnation from Sheriff Mark Napier at the time, who stated on behalf of this department, “the overtime provided under the Stonegarden Grant Program is fundamental to our ability necessary for public safety.”
How it’s used
Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, a deputy reported an encounter with two undocumented individuals by the southbound lane of I-19. According to county records, the pair were traveling southbound and requesting aid.
So, the deputy requested the help of Stonegarden units.
In Santa Cruz County, deputies working under Stonegarden have used the overtime hours to assist with activities ranging from drug busts to search and rescue pursuits. In 2016, for example, officers recovered more than 2,200 pounds of cannabis in a large-scale bust near Rio Rico. They’ve also been deployed to assist undocumented migrants in remote areas of the desert.
But more specific data is hard to come by. While the Sheriff’s Office publishes monthly data detailing countywide crime statistics, the data does not detail encounters with undocumented migrants or activities specifically completed under Stonegarden hours. Two officials with the Sheriff’s Office did not answer an email and voicemail seeking additional data.
How much does it affect liability?
The actual cost of Stonegarden – in other words, the dollar amount of unfunded pension liability it creates – is a question that has yet to be answered.
St. John said Wednesday she did not have a calculation of how much the Stonegarden funds contribute to unfunded pension liability.
And during a February council meeting, Acting City Manager Michael Massee said coming up with a solid statistic concerning the Stonegarden effect on pensions would be complicated.
“It’s really hard to run that calculation, to come up with any hard numbers,” Massee had said at the time.
In neighboring Pima County, however, staff ran several calculations attempting to quantify the cost of Stonegarden months before the board of supervisors ultimately rejected the funding.
In a December 2019 memorandum, county staff estimated that every $1 earned in overtime through Stonegarden cost the county $6 in long-term pension costs. Additionally, the county estimated that by working overtime through Stonegarden, seven deputies, one lieutenant, and three sergeants earned an additional $2.4 million in retirement.
Two months later, the board chose to reject the next round of Stonegarden funds.