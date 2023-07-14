Unanimously, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a tentative budget for the new fiscal year Tuesday – while requesting a reduction on property taxes.
The tentative budget, presented to the supervisors during a public session, would boost general fund spending from $40 million to approximately $42.2 million in the new fiscal year.
However, that number could be subject to change before a final budget is determined, as the supervisors directed staff to slim down the county’s primary property tax rate.
Currently, the county’s primary tax rate stands at about $4.05 per $100 of assessed property value. The supervisors voted to cut that rate down by two-and-a-half cents to just over $4.02.
“I’d like to see a little relief,” said District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera, who proposed the tax cut.
County staff, according to Finance Director Mauricio Chavez, also recommended a 6-percent cost-of-living adjustment to current employee salaries.
Other changes could be in store for county departments and projects, according to the tentative budget presented during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Under the drafted plan, several departments would see a higher budget in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, including the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff’s Office. Other offices – the county’s information technology and public fiduciary departments, for instance – would see a decrease in budgeted expenditures.
Meanwhile, a number of grants in the budget would go toward large-scale infrastructure projects: an overhaul of Ruby Road, airport improvements, and a retention basin in Ephraim Canyon near Western Avenue.
“The county continues to be proactive with federal and state grants,” Chavez said.
An agenda item has not yet been published regarding the supervisors’ approval of a final budget, though the county typically solidifies that information by late July or early August.
Boosts and reductions
In Fiscal Year 2023, the Board of Supervisors received a budget of more than $7.6 million. According to the tentative plan presented Tuesday, that budget could increase to approximately $8.6 million.
The budget draft did not disclose any further information about how the $8.6 million would be used. However, speaking with the NI Thursday, Chavez explained that the supervisors’ general fund budget covers a number of sizable expenses, aside from the supervisors’ own salaries and benefits. Under the Board of Supervisors, Chavez said, the county includes its indigent defense fund, which allows individuals to receive legal services if they can’t afford them. Per the tentative budget, Chavez added, that fund would remain at its current allocation of $1 million.
The Board of Supervisors budget also funds utilities for county buildings, leases for departmental vehicles, certain software for the county, and matches for certain grants.
Asked which categories within the Board budget received an increase in funding, Chavez pointed to a variety of costs that had increased over the past year.
“Goods and services are more expensive now,” he added.
The Sheriff’s Office would also see a sizable increase in its budget, according to last week’s tentative plan. In the previous fiscal year, the department operated on a budget of more than $6.5 million, and under the new tentative budget, that allocation would increase to $7.1 million. The Superior Court would also see an increase: from $2.1 million to about $2.29 million in the new fiscal year.
The general fund for the Superintendent’s Office would also receive a bump of about $74,000 from last year – pinning its new prospective budget at about $565,000.
Several departments would see a decrease in funding if the tentative budget were passed as is, including the county’s information technology unit – from $2.69 million in the previous fiscal year to approximately $2.19 million in the new fiscal year. The county’s public fiduciary office, which works with residents in need of conservatorship or guardianship, would also see a decrease of about $108,500 in the coming fiscal year, bringing the department’s budget down to about $4.64 million.
More grants
In recent months, the county has accumulated a number of major grants – something reflected in the FY24 tentative budget.
The county has received a heritage grant of $300,000 to repair the Historic 1904 Courthouse signature dome. A federal Community Development Block Grant of $425,000 would go toward restoration of the courtroom within the same building.
And so far, more than $11.4 million has been set aside for the Ephraim Canyon Flood Project, according to the tentative budget. The project, championed by former Floodplain Coordinator John Hayes, would establish a retention basin in western Nogales to protect residents and visitors from severe flash flooding.
According to Chavez – and the documents he presented Tuesday – many departments also spent well below their budget in the previous fiscal year.
“Every department has been really careful of being within their budget, aligning, looking at ways to be more efficient,” Chavez said.
One method to save county costs, Chavez added, has involved using federal grants to pay for new hires, rather than using the general fund. Still, Chavez said, the county is hitting obstacles when it comes to hiring new workers – a nationally documented issue, particularly within the public sector.
“It has been well-documented that retention and recruitment for personnel has been a challenge for any organization,” Chavez said.
Resultantly, he told the supervisors, staff has hired a public sector consultant to complete a full classification and compensation study on county workers.
In the meantime, Chavez said, county staff recommend that current employees receive a 6-percent raise, given continuously rising costs of living. In the previous fiscal year, county employees also received a 6-percent raise across the board as inflation advanced both nationally and locally.
Tax rates
Over the past year, Chavez said, the county saw an increase in sales tax revenue.
Additionally, he added, “many economists and analysts predict a mild recession, likely in Fiscal Year 2024.”
“Cognizant of the current recession forecast, staff currently is not recommending a property tax increase,” he told the supervisors.
“Our recommendation,” Chavez added, “is to keep the tax rate at the current rate we have right now at $4.0515.”
Despite the recommendation, all three supervisors requested a decrease in property taxes.
“I would tend to agree with you,” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker said, after Molera asked for the decrease.
“I think that’s fair,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz added.
With that request, Chavez said, “I (will) go back and ... realign and rebalance the general fund.”
Other tax rates within the county include “secondary” rates for flood control and fire district services. And, depending on where residents live throughout the county, additional tax rates apply to school districts.
“We also adopt the tax rates for the school districts and for the fire districts,” Ruiz said during Tuesday’s session. “And then everybody writes the check to the county so everybody complains that we’re paying a lot of money to the county for taxes but you need to look at your tax bill and it shows the different districts that they’re being taxed and you’re paying for.”
Only one member of the public commented directly on the budget during last Tuesday’s session: Rio Rico resident Kathi Campana, who disagreed with the county supervisors’ idea to whittle down the property tax rate.
Addressing the board, Campana asserted that low retention rates at the Sheriff’s Office were costing taxpayers money to train new employees, adding that other county employees were making insufficient wages and being forced to take on second jobs.
“I think that saving that two or two-and a-half cents in taxes is not going to help the county retain qualified employees,” she added.