County complex

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, along with the Nogales City Council, met for a joint session this month for the first time in more than six years at the County Complex.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Unanimously, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a tentative budget for the new fiscal year Tuesday – while requesting a reduction on property taxes.

The tentative budget, presented to the supervisors during a public session, would boost general fund spending from $40 million to approximately $42.2 million in the new fiscal year.



Tags

Load comments