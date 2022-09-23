The County Attorney’s Office is brainstorming ways to attract and retain employees – something that’s proving to be a challenge, according to County Attorney George Silva.
“We’ve had a great deal of difficulty filling our attorney positions, and trying to fill civil positions as well,” Silva said, speaking at the County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting Tuesday.
That morning, the supervisors approved a measure to reclassify a vacant position with the CAO – bumping its starting salary from $88,888 to $96,190. The person filling that position would serve as the office’s bureau division chief.
“I know that there’s been some speculation that I’m reclassifying a position so that I can raise somebody’s salary within my office. And that’s far from the truth,” Silva said. “What I’m trying to do is get a competitive edge.”
Silva emphasized that such changes were crucial, particularly when attorneys can find higher pay in the private sector.
Addressing the supervisors, he described two attorneys that left the county in recent years for higher paying jobs. One was earning $70,000 with Santa Cruz County before leaving for a job that paid a six-figure salary. Another, Silva said, began his law career with the county, but changed course after six months.
“He was offered $85,000 in Tucson, in the private sector, and he was making $59,000 here,” Silva explained. “So he decided to leave us.”
A lapse
Currently, Silva said, there are two vacant positions at his office.
In recent months, employment gaps have prompted the county to hire outside prosecutors.
This spring, the county approved a contract with Phoenix-based lawyer Susie Charbel to prosecute several high-profile criminal cases. Charbel is set to represent the county in a case against Fredi Calderon, who was arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder after the death of his 3-month-old child. Charbel will also prosecute the county’s case against Fantasia Chambers, the child’s mother, who faces two charges of child abuse.
A handful of deputy county attorneys are employed at the office. However, speaking to the NI in April, Silva cited a lapse in personnel, prompting the county to sign the contract with Charbel.
“We got hit with a bunch of cases in a very short period of time,” Silva said in April. “And we just did not have the personnel in the office to handle them, so we’re doing the next best thing to keep these cases moving.”
Nationally, district attorney’s offices have struggled to hire prosecutors in recent months. In April, an investigation by news agency Reuters found notable vacancies at more than a dozen DA’s offices across the country.
That trend also holds true across the state. Between early July and late August, the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys Advisory Council advertised open attorney positions for Yuma, Cochise, Yavapai and Santa Cruz counties, along with the city governments of Yuma, Surprise and Kingman.
Speaking Tuesday, Silva noted that he expected to hire people based in Tucson – and that his staff tries to use that to their advantage while recruiting.
“We capitalize on ... the drive through Tubac, how beautiful it looks when it’s green,” he said. “The traffic. The minimal traffic.”
The numbers
According to data provided through a public records request, deputy county attorneys start at annual salaries ranging from about $64,800 to $91,555. Chief deputy county attorneys can start notably higher, at more than $106,000 or $112,000 per year.
That still falls short of the average pay for an attorney working in Arizona. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lawyers within the state earn a median annual salary of $126,600.
Other non-attorney positions span lower at the CAO. A detective starts at about $44,800. And a specialist for the county’s Victim Services unit starts at $34,140.
In recent years, some counties and municipalities have established incentive programs to recruit prosecutors and other government employees.
In Yuma County, lawyers at the County Attorney’s Office can apply for a loan repayment assistance program. The initiative was created to draw recruits who might be weighted down by college debt, according to county documents.
During Tuesday’s meeting, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz pitched another incentive idea: a future lawyers’ club within local school districts.
“We can find scholarships for them with the caveat that for the next five years after graduation, they have to work in Santa Cruz County,” Ruiz said.
“It’s just something to look at,” he added. “It really doesn’t look like there’s too many people knocking at the door.”