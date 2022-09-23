George Silva

County Attorney George Silva addresses the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Sept. 20.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The County Attorney’s Office is brainstorming ways to attract and retain employees – something that’s proving to be a challenge, according to County Attorney George Silva.

“We’ve had a great deal of difficulty filling our attorney positions, and trying to fill civil positions as well,” Silva said, speaking at the County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting Tuesday.



Tags

Load comments