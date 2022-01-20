At its first public meeting of the year, the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a broadband expansion project for Eastern Santa Cruz County.
The county plans to work with Valley Telecommunications to develop infrastructure that would serve Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin residents.
Valley Telecom, a Wilcox-based service provider, has worked for decades in nearby Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties, according to public relations specialist Heather Floyd. Working with Santa Cruz County, the provider plans to construct a number of cable drops in the area.
With funding from a state grant, supplemented by Valley Telecom and county funding, Floyd estimated the project would allow 1,482 homes to set up internet connection.
According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4,100 area households are falling through the cracks when it comes to internet access. Census data reported in 2019 that 26.3 percent of the county’s households lacked a broadband subscription.
Floyd pointed out during the Jan. 4 meeting that internet access could present new opportunities for residents. Employees could have the option of working from home. Patients could set up a telehealth visit instead of driving miles to see a physician.
“Potentially, youth might not leave the community,” Floyd told the NI, “because they can get their secondary education locally, with their internet connection.”
While the project aims to target the county’s eastern communities, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said there would be future endeavors to expand broadband infrastructure countywide.
“(This project) does not preclude us from continuing to look for other funding mechanisms,” he said.
It comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight a digital divide – one that’s particularly stark in rural communities. Floyd estimated that over the course of 2020, Valley Telecom’s membership base grew by 20 percent.
“That shows you the need,” she added.
Funding source
The proposed project is expected to cost more than $10.1 million, according to Floyd. The bulk of the funding would come from a state grant.
With the approval of Santa Cruz County, Valley Telecom is applying for the Arizona Broadband Development Grant – a share of $100 million received under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Service providers in rural areas who apply for the grant can earn up to $10 million in funding.
Reached on Jan. 12, Floyd said Valley Telecom was preparing to submit the grant application by the end of the month. Valley Telecom also plans to invest more than $1 million in the project, she said.
Santa Cruz County, in turn, will handle rights-of-way permits and acquisitions for the project. The county will also provide up to $250,000 of its own American Rescue Plan Act funds to supplement the project if necessary, according to the resolution passed last Tuesday.
County officials considered several internet providers – including CenturyLink and Cox – but ultimately favored Valley Telecom, under the recommendation of Community Broadband Advocates, an internet advocacy group based in Show Low, Ariz.
A representative for Community Broadband Advocates noted that Valley Telecom would let other internet providers use the infrastructure once it’s installed – allowing residents to choose from multiple options, rather than monopolizing the territory.
Hard-to-reach areas
While fiber internet infrastructure could be in the works, one recurring question hung over the heads of county officials and residents at the Jan. 4 meeting.
“There’s going to be people that are just so remote that fiber’s never going to get there,” said Juan Balderas, the county’s information technology coordinator. “How do we get internet to those folks?”
While county officials conceded that some areas could be well-served by fiber internet, other regions in Santa Cruz County are so secluded that it could be near-impossible to serve those households with fiber cable internet.
Patagonia resident Bob Jacobson pitched a possible workaround: Starlink, the satellite internet service operated under Elon Musk’s SpaceX corporation.
Jacobson said he lives in the hills outside town – “it’s not a place where we have fiber” – and that installing a Starlink service provided him with quick, high-quality internet.
He wasn’t the only one interested.
Santa Cruz County’s presiding judge, Thomas Fink, who’d stopped by the meeting to listen, stepped up to the podium to chime in with Jacobson. Fink, who lives at the end of a dirt road between Patagonia and Sonoita, said he’s noticed area residents investing in the satellite internet service.
“I’ve been going to a friend’s house who has it and watching college football,” Fink chuckled. “It just really makes a lot of sense for the more remote areas.”
It’s a method that’s being tested in other parts of rural Arizona. In Coconino County, SpaceX is helping to fund a free year of its satellite internet service for residents on the Navajo Nation. Tuba City – a rural area north of Flagstaff – faces similar issues with remote terrain that’s not compatible with fiber cable internet.
But the cost for Starlink, currently listed at $99 a month with a $499 installation fee, according to estimates from the Wall Street Journal. That’s higher than most fiber internet services. For any internet service, however, eligible households can apply for a federal subsidy through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
Rebecca Hunter, a senior manager for government affairs at SpaceX, was present at the Jan. 4 meeting.
“I think somebody mentioned earlier that fiber was ... a long-term solution. It is one of the long-term solutions,” Hunter said, noting Starlink’s reputedly higher operating speed.
Next steps
The Arizona Broadband Development Grant is continuing to accept applications through the end of the month – including the incoming application to provide fiber connection in Sonoita, Elgin and Patagonia areas.
But during the Jan. 4 meeting, it was pointed out that other parts of the county struggle with connectivity issues.
“Kino Springs is being left out in the cold here,” said resident Phil Damon, who participated over Zoom.
Damon expressed frustration with the project, which focuses on the county’s eastern region. Wireless internet, he explained, is especially necessary in Kino Springs, where Damon said residents sometimes depend on low-speed internet to make cellphone calls due to a lack of reliable phone service.
“So you get a lot of dropped calls,” he said, adding that with “9-1-1, emergency (calls), this could be the difference between life and death for some people.”
Ultimately, the county voted to move the plan forward for Sonoita, Elgin and Patagonia. Ruiz emphasized it wouldn’t be the last public discussion held for internet expansion.
“We will continue to try to identify more funds and we will keep the community informed of what it is that we’re doing,” he said.