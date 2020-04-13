Just short of two weeks after Felipe Fuentes submitted his resignation as county assessor, the board of supervisors appointed his next-in-command to fill the position.
Deputy County Assessor Pablo A. Ramos – also the lone candidate for assessor in the election scheduled for later this year – was appointed Monday morning to serve the rest of Fuentes’ term, which ends on Dec. 31.
“He’s more than fully qualified,” Supervisor Rudy Molera said during a telephonic meeting. “And, at this point, it would be foolish to try to look for someone else to run the office and then leave in January.”
Supervisor Manuel Ruiz agreed that “it is important to have continuity in that office,” and said he believed that Ramos’ experience would help the team move forward.
He added that Ramos has worked for the County Assessor’s Office for the past 29 years, and has served as deputy assessor for 22 years.
In his resignation letter dated April 1, Fuentes also asked the board to consider appointing Ramos as his replacement.
“He’s very responsible and he understand the system,” Fuentes said, adding that it would be difficult to train a new person to learn the operations among the assessor’s, recorder’s and treasurer’s offices.
Fuentes told the NI last week that he had decided to step down after 22 years as assessor due to health concerns.
Judge candidate gets at-will contract at County Attorney's Office
Also during Tuesday’s special meeting, the board of supervisors approved the county attorney’s request to hire former Deputy County Attorney Liliana Ortega on a temporary at-will contract.
According to county documents, Ortega resigned from the County Attorney’s Office on April 3 to pursue her candidacy for Superior Court Judge.
In a memorandum submitted to the board on April 13, County Attorney George Silva said that his office is currently operating with two attorney vacancies.
“We have advertised for one attorney position for about three months and have received one application to date,” Silva wrote in the memo, adding that the temporary contract would not impose any financial burdens on the county as the positions has already been budgeted for.
“Obviously, we don’t know how the election will go,” Silva said during Tuesday’s meeting, pointing out that it is a contested election.
Ortega and Joseph Rueda, another former member of the County Attorney’s Office, are the two candidates for the Division 2 judge position at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
The supervisors unanimously approved Ortega’s temporary at-will contract with no further discussion.