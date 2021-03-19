The Santa Cruz County Complex in Nogales – which houses departments including the assessor, recorder, treasurer, public works and more – has once again reopened its doors to the public, according to County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz.
“We still ask that you wear a mask when you come into the building and that you social distance,” Ruiz said during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
He added that the board’s meetings are also open for in-person attendance, though attendance is limited to 10 people in the room at a time, based on CDC guidelines.
“It can’t be business as usual, but at least you don’t have to ring that doorbell to come in or have access to the building,” he said.
The first closure of county buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was implemented on March 25, 2020 and was lifted on Oct. 25, 2020, only to be reinstated about two months later.
The City of Nogales closed its buildings to the public on March 27, 2020 and has yet to reopen them. Last week, the mayor and council voted unanimously to continue the closure.