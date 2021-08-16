Santa Cruz County confirmed 72 new COVID-19 infections during the week ending Monday, according to data posted by the County Department of Health Services.
That was the highest total of new infections reported here in a week ending Monday since May 24, when there were 77 new cases during the preceding seven-day period.
The statistics posted Monday showed one new COVID-related death and one new hospitalization during the previous week. The county’s pandemic totals stood at 8,323 cases, 183 deaths and 582 hospitalizations.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Monday. Those numbers came after three consecutive days of 3,000 or more new infections.
“However, current case levels are beginning to approach the 2020 summer surge’s daily highs while remaining far below those of the winter,” The Associated Press reported, adding that hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have nearly tripled in Arizona since the end of May.
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 5,342 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, a one-week increase of 83 cases. The city had recorded 536 deaths related to the disease as of Monday, which was two more than a week earlier.
Vaccinations
Santa Cruz County has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in the nation. However, recent data from the state indicates how the county’s vaccination totals can be inflated by shots given here to non-county residents.
Since the beginning of July, the number of vaccines reportedly given in Santa Cruz County has ranged from a low of around 50 to a high of 223 on Thursdays and Fridays - with two exceptions. According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 566 doses were given in Santa Cruz County on Thursday, Aug. 5 and another 519 were given on Friday, Aug. 6.
Those were the two dates of a binational vaccination effort that saw entities in the United States and Mexico team up to inoculate 1,000 people from Nogales, Sonora at the Mariposa Port of Entry - 500 each day - with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Yet it appeared that those doses were lumpen in with other doses used by the state to determine the number of people in Santa Cruz County who have been vaccinated. As of Monday, the state was reporting that 38,526 people in the county had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Numbers reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are even higher. Citing data available as of Sunday, the CDC reported that 42,622 people in Santa Cruz County had received at least one dose, and 37,503 were fully vaccinated. Those numbers would suggest that all county residents 12 or older have received at least one shot.
However, significant numbers of non-residents had been vaccinated here even before the two-day clinic at the Mariposa port, and it’s not clear how or if state and federal data takes that fact into account.