Santa Cruz County officials say they were informed Monday of the first death of a local resident due to COVID-19.
The victim was a man over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions and who had been hospitalized in Tucson, the county said in a news release, adding that it would not release any additional information about the case due to privacy concerns.
“On behalf of Santa Cruz County, we express our deepest condolences to the family,” said County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell in the release. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, especially to those individuals with underlying health conditions, regardless of their age.”
There were 917 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state of Arizona as of Monday morning.
Statistics posted by the County Health Services Department on Monday showed 326 total confirmed COVID-19 infections among local residents – a number that has been rising rapidly of late.
The number of confirmed local infections was 40 on May 7, 130 on May 21 and 254 on May 28.
“As the governor has loosened restrictions, we need to remain vigilant, as our community has seen a spike in cases since Mother’s Day and an almost doubling of cases since last Monday,” Terrell said in Monday's news release, adding: “Please take the appropriate precautions to slow the spread of the disease.”
Of the 326 cases reported by the county as of Monday, 129 were recoveries, meaning there were 197 known active infections in the area.
Data posted to the Arizona Department of Health Services website on Monday showed 330 confirmed COVID-19 infections among Santa Cruz County residents – four more than reported by the county – and seven total hospitalizations since the start of the epidemic.
The state data showed 190 confirmed infections in the Nogales zip code (85621) and another 130 in Rio Rico (85648).
The Elgin (85611), Patagonia (85624), Tubac (85646) and Amado (85645) zip codes had between one and five cases each. The Amado and Elgin zip codes include areas in Pima and Cochise counties, respectively, as well as Santa Cruz.
State statistics also show that 21.8 percent of the Santa Cruz County residents who have been tested for an active COVID-19 infection have tested positive.
That gives Santa Cruz the highest positive test rate among Arizona’s 15 counties – a reflection of the area’s growing number of infections and its relatively low rate of testing.
Santa Cruz County has consistently ranked near the bottom in the state in per-capita COVID-19 testing, and ADHS data on Monday showed that 1,204 local residents had been tested for the disease. That’s less than 3 percent of the county’s population.
Dr. Eladio Pereira of the Mariposa Community Health Center told the NI last week that MCHC had been promised 500 test kits per week for six consecutive weeks. He said the clinic would use the tests for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who had contact with a confirmed case, as well as for healthcare professionals, first responders, law enforcement officers and produce industry workers.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths as of Saturday, May 30, according to the state health secretariat.
That was up from 151 confirmed infections and seven deaths as of May 20, and 107 cases and five deaths as of May 17.