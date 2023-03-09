In early February, Greg Lucero began working for Santa Cruz County as a consultant, according to Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director and deputy county manager.
Valdez told the NI at the time that Lucero, a former county manager and recently terminated executive for mining company South32, would earn $70 an hour on an as-needed basis.
Lucero would “assist with county planning functions, such as workforce development plans and local coordination with stakeholders,” Valdez wrote in an email to the NI.
The hire hadn’t been announced publicly, and, Valdez told a community member, the county did not advertise the position to other applicants.
“The county did not solicit for this position,” Valdez wrote in an email to local resident Fernando Alverez, who’d asked about the hiring process. “The hire is permissible under county policy.”
But was it?
Several weeks later, the county supervisors held a closed-door, executive session at the request of the County Attorney’s Office. The agenda item did not name Lucero specifically, but had been requested to provide legal advice regarding the county’s contracting and hiring practices.
The same day, it was decided that Lucero was no longer employed by the county, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
“There is no contract between the county and Greg Lucero,” St. John said in an email after the NI put in a public records request for a contract.
“Greg is not working for the county as of (Feb. 21),” she wrote.
Several things are still not clear: Why did the county directly hire Lucero, rather than opening the position to other potential applicants? Why wasn’t there a contract for Lucero? And why did the county cease to employ Lucero weeks into the job?
Reached for comment on Wednesday, County Attorney George Silva said that under state law, he was unable to reiterate the executive session discussion.
However, Silva added that the County Attorney’s Office had not been initially informed of the hire.
“(T)he County Attorney’s Office learned of Mr. Lucero’s hiring from the article published in the Nogales International,” he wrote in an email.
On Feb. 6, the NI had published a story discussing Lucero’s hiring.
“On Feb. 21, the following executive session was held,” he wrote, pointing to the agenda item calling for a closed-door discussion of contracting and hiring policy.
It’s not clear what part of the county’s personnel policy manual made Lucero’s initial hire permissible in Valdez’s eyes, or which part of it might have prompted Lucero’s eventual departure from the position. St. John did not respond to several follow-up questions seeking more details.
Lucero served as county manager between 2001 and 2010, when the supervisors at the time abruptly voted 2-1 to remove him from the position. He also served on the Nogales City Council before running for mayor in 2018 and ultimately dropping out of the race.
Earlier this year, Lucero was terminated from his position as vice president of corporate affairs for South32’s Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.
Last month, the supervisors appointed Lucero to another role – a volunteer position on the county’s local workforce development board.