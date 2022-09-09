After the American Rescue Plan Act passed in the spring of 2021, Santa Cruz County received more than $9 million of federal funds for COVID-19 relief.
Now, the county has about $1.7 million left of the ARPA money, and staff are deliberating how to spend it.
“We have until Dec. 31 of 2024 to have all expenditures committed, and we’re looking for direction from the board,” said Finance Director Mauricio Chavez, addressing the county supervisors during a Tuesday study session.
And according to Chavez, there are a number of projects that could benefit from the ARPA dollars.
Currently, the county is due for a number of upgrades, ranging from new ambulances to a radio system for the Sheriff’s Office, staff said Tuesday. In addition, the County Complex requires millions’ worth in repairs and renovations, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
“It’s obvious that the need is greater than what we have available,” said District 1 Supervisor Manny Ruiz, glancing at the list of unfinished projects.
“Correct,” Chavez replied.
What’s been spent?
So far, the county has allocated more than $7.3 million of the ARPA funds.
The largest chunk of the money was funneled into the county’s road fund. During the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer vehicles traveled along Arizona’s highways, and the state collected fewer taxes as a result. The county, which usually receives a slice of the Highway User Revenue Funds, suffered a loss and allocated more than $2.56 million of the ARPA cash to compensate for the deficit.
The second largest allocation – more than $1.9 million – went to a grants and loans program designed for small businesses, nonprofits and local artists.
The county also allocated more than $1.63 million into its general fund after suffering financial loss throughout the pandemic. Another $1 million went to a broadband project that’s building fiber optic internet infrastructure in Eastern Santa Cruz County.
And the smallest allocation – just a sliver of the ARPA pie – went to a vaccine incentive program. In October of 2021, the county appropriated $188,000 for an initiative that awarded county employees a $500 bonus if they received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Now, more than a year after the county started receiving the federal funds, staff is looking at the final $1.7 million at the bottom of the barrel. County Manager Jennifer St. John said staff had deliberately left that money alone as a precaution.
“Maricopa County has suggested to us that we keep some money aside,” St. John said Tuesday. “Because, they said, we don’t know what we don’t know.”
But now, she added, the clock is ticking – if the county doesn’t allocate the remaining money by the end of 2024, it’s gone.
County improvements
The county could use its final ARPA funds on a variety of projects, Chavez said on Tuesday.
For example, the county has been eyeing possible grants to build soccer fields at Damon Park and Calabasas Park in Rio Rico. That installation would cost $800,000 per park.
If it proves difficult or impossible to get a grant for the soccer fields, St. John pointed out, the county could funnel the ARPA money into the parks.
Other possible projects pointed to public safety. The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is due for new ambulances. And the Tubac Fire District could use the ARPA funding to pay for increased workers’ compensation, TFD Chief Cheryl Horvath told the supervisors.
And the Sheriff’s Office, according to Commander Gerardo Castillo, is due for an entirely new radio system. During the monsoon season, he said, several radio towers were struck by lightning in the county, and finding replacements for the equipment is difficult, if not impossible.
“So you’re talking about at least an 11- or 12-year-old system. Which is, you know, old,” he said. “They stopped making parts.”
While the current radio complications are not cause for concern, Castillo said, replacing the system with an updated one would be ideal.
“Whatever it takes,” he added.
Overall, the supervisors did not come to any solid decisions during Tuesday’s meeting about how to spend the final funds. They did, however, express concern over the number of repairs needed for the County Government Complex.
“When I look at all the needs of the county, it kind of gets me concerned that we should have been doing this a lot earlier,” Ruiz said. “I’d rather be a proactive board, than a reactive board.”
The supervisors considered whether the ARPA funds could be funneled to those renovations – like a new HVAC system, a fire suppression replacement and a roof repair, all within the County Complex.
Speaking shortly after the meeting, Ruiz said he’d want to allocate the ARPA money to help community members.
“That’s what I would like to see. But … we need to take care of that building as well,” he added.
A contrast
While the county has used its ARPA funds for a variety of projects, the City of Nogales spent its own ARPA reserve differently.
Nogales received a smaller allocation – about $3.35 million. The entirety of that funding was used to help pay pensions to police and fire personnel.
“The mayor and council decided to use the monies in full to pay the current year’s PSPRS for our police and fire,” Finance Director Jean Moehlman confirmed in June.
The city also used $2.3 million from the CARES Act – another federal initiative meant for COVID-19 relief – to assist with paying the pensions.
However, the City of Nogales has one more installation of ARPA funds – $3.2 million. Those last dollars have not yet been allocated or spent. During a meeting last month, city officials were still discussing what to do with the money, like waiving certain fees for businesses, or establishing a forgivable loan program.
Nothing was decided at the Aug. 9 study session, though city staff suggested they’d bring a plan to the next meeting, slated for Tuesday, Sept. 13.