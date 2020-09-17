• The County Health Services Department reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents during the week leading up to Thursday, Sept. 17. That brought the total number of confirmed infections in the county since the start of the pandemic to 2,798.
• 61 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data published Thursday. That was an increase of two reported deaths since the previous week – both of which were reported on Sept. 11.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for
COVID-19 was 217 as of Thursday, three more than was reported a week prior, but unchanged since Sept. 11.
Weekly benchmark data for schools and businesses published on Thursdays by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed the county meeting all benchmarks for the third-consecutive week, though those numbers lag by nearly two weeks. The latest benchmarks, which took into account data from the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, showed that:
• The county saw 46 new cases that week per 100,000 residents, down from 53 the week prior and well below the benchmark threshold of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
• The percent of COVID-19 tests that came back positive was 4.1 percent, down from 4.7 percent the week before. The benchmark for schools to resume in-person instruction is two consecutive weeks of positivity rates of less than 7 percent. The threshold for gyms, theaters and bars offering restaurant-style service to open with limited capacity is 10 percent.
• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there was a weekly increase of 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nogales, Sonora as of Wednesday evening. That brought the city’s total number of cases to 2,476. There were no new deaths reported in the city in the past week, as that number remained unchanged at 248 since the start of the pandemic.