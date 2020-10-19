• There had been 2,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents as of Monday, Oct. 19, according to the County Health Services Department. That was an increase of 51 cases during the previous week.
• 65 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data available Monday. That marked an increase of one death since the previous week.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was 223 as of Monday, two more than was reported a week prior.
• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there had been 2,654 cases of COVID-19 and 263 deaths in Nogales, Sonora as of Sunday evening. That marked a one-week increase of 49 cases and five deaths.