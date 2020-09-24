• The County Health Services Department reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents during the week leading up to Thursday, Sept. 24. That brought the total number of confirmed infections in the county since the start of the pandemic to 2,811.
• 63 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data published Thursday. That was an increase of two reported deaths since the previous week.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was 219 as of Thursday, two more than was reported a week prior.
• Benchmark data for schools and businesses published on Thursdays by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed the county meeting all benchmarks for the fourth consecutive week, though those numbers lag by nearly two weeks. The latest benchmarks, which referred to data from the week of Sept. 6-12, showed the county posting its lowest weekly numbers so far in terms of infections per 100,000 residents (21), positive test rate (3.4 percent) and hospital visits for COVID-like illness (1.6 percent).
• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there was a weekly increase of 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nogales, Sonora as of Wednesday evening. That brought the city’s total number of cases to 2,524. There were four new deaths reported in the city in the past week, raising that number to 252 since the start of the pandemic.