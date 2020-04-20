These were the numbers regarding COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday:
• 23 total confirmed cases, up from 10 a week earlier.
• None of the infected people had been hospitalized
• 10 of the people with confirmed infections had recovered, up from six a week earlier.
• 18 of the total cases were detected in women and five in men.
• 10 of the total cases were in people ages 20-44 and another 10 were in people 45-64. Three were in people 65 or older.
• At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees based in Nogales have tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s not clear if they are included in the county’s totals since their place of residence has not been released. It’s also not clear if the employees work as CBP officers at the ports of entry or as Border Patrol agents in the field.
• The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a community is unlikely to represent the true number of infections, since many people who are infected show no or mild symptoms, and relatively few people are tested for it. Those who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease, which is why public health officials are urging social distancing even in areas where there are low numbers of confirmed cases.
Source: Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, Arizona Department of Health Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection